Secret case of Imran Khan’s daughter Tyrian White Islamabad High Court





The High Court in Islamabad on Wednesday agreed to hear a petition against former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for allegedly concealing his alleged daughter. The plea alleged that Khan had failed to mention the existence of this child, “Tyrian White”, in his application documents.

Here are all the developments in the matter so far:

Tyrian Jade White is the alleged daughter of Imran Khan with his former lover Sita White, daughter of a British industrialist. Sita had filed a lawsuit against the former Pakistani prime minister in the United States, the PTI news agency reported. According to various media reports, a California court in 1997 issued a default judgment and declared Tyrian White to be Khan’s daughter when he refused to take a DNA test. Khan did not recognize Tyrian White as his daughter in an affidavit filed by Khan in nine National Assembly constituencies for the August 2022 by-elections. She reportedly lives in London. Several outlets reported that in June, Imran Khan’s ex-wife Jemima shared the ‘father-daughter duo’ photo on Twitter on Father’s Day, but later deleted it. Imran Khan claims he has only two sons with Jemima Goldsmith – Sulaiman (26) and Qasim (23). The Times of India quoted the petitioner as saying, “Imran Khan willfully and deliberately omitted to declare his daughter Tyrian White in the relevant columns of the nomination papers and the affidavit appended thereto.” The petition adds “he made proper arrangements for her but withheld information about her from the application materials and affidavit.” The latest petition against the former cricketer-turned-politician has urged him to be summoned to court. It alleges that Imran han violated Article 62 of the Constitution of Pakistan, which states that “a person shall not be qualified to be elected or chosen as a member of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) unless he be sagacious, fair, non-debauched, honest and trustworthy.” The former Pakistani has so far maintained that he is married to three wives – Jemima Goldsmith, Reham Khan and Bushra Bibi – and does not had only two sons with Goldsmith.The Election Commission of Pakistan in 1997 cleared Imran Khan of all charges in this case and dismissed the judgment of the US court, finding that there was no evidence against him.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abplive.com/news/world/imran-khan-secret-daughter-case-tyrian-white-islamabad-high-court-1569833 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos