PM Modi kicks off centenary celebrations in India for BAPS spiritual leader





The Centenary Celebration of Pramukh Swami Maharaj was opened on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 in Ahmedabad by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mahant Swami Maharaj, the spiritual leader of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS). The opening marked the public inauguration of the month-long festival spread over 600 acres that includes various attractions and free programs for all visitors, a BAPS press release said. The event began with the chanting of Vedic mantras and puja from the Sant Dwar, the majestic 380ft wide gateway honoring the great sages and saints of India. Governor of Gujarat Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel and senior BAPS Swamis Swaminarayan Sanstha also participated in the ceremony. – ADVERTISING – Upon entering the festival grounds, Mahant Swami Maharaj and the Prime Minister were greeted with a colorful welcome dance by hundreds of BAPS children and youth. The Prime Minister paid his respects by placing flowers in front of the 30ft carved image of Pramukh Swami Maharaj. The Prime Minister visited the Bright Garden where there were artistic interpretations of moral stories and inspiring values ​​reflecting the efforts of Pramukh Swami Maharaj. There was also the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav exhibition, celebrating 75 years of Indian independence through a tribute to Indian heroes and inspirational personalities. The Prime Minister and entourage viewed the 67-foot-tall replica of New Delhi’s Swaminarayan Akshardham Mandir, toured the temple and deities, offered flowers and prayed. At Bal Nagari, the children’s cultural paradise, Modi was hosted by the BAPS children who created and produced the shows and exhibits. The Prime Minister viewed Nagari’s three innovative musical performances. The ‘Sea of ​​Suvarna’ is the story of ‘Swarna the Goldfish’, performed by 270 BAPS girls, emphasizing the importance of hard work and prayers for success. “Buzo Village” is the emotional journey of a tribal boy and the sacrifice of his parents, emphasizing the value of parental respect. Finally, “Sheru’s Jungle” tells the journey of a young lion to find his inner strength and identity. Tens of thousands of worshipers greeted the Prime Minister and others on stage, while millions watched live around the world, according to the press release. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak MP has shared a personal video message of tribute to Pramukh Swami Maharaj and his teachings. On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “I would like to congratulate Mahant Swami Maharaj for inspiring this magnificent Nagar and the Swamis for conceptualizing and creating it. It’s not just impressive; it will be a source of inspiration for generations to come. This festival is great not only because of its scale and beauty, but also because of the experience of divinity and grand vision behind it, where everyone can learn about our heritage, history , our faith and our values. “Pramukh Swami Maharaj taught me that the greatest purpose in life is to serve others, and he inspired me to serve until my last breath.” The colorful evening ended with a maha-arti. Ishwarcharandas Swami, International Head of BAPS, invited everyone to visit “Pramukh Swami Maharaj Nagar” and enjoy the free and inspiring presentations, exhibitions and attractions. The centenary celebration is scheduled to continue until January 15, 2023.

