A goal that Xi Jinping will never be able to achieve

After Xi Jinping won a third term at the 20th National Congress in October, many people speculated what he would do next. The most disturbing move is that he would invade Taiwan with weapons.

Especially after the Russian-Ukrainian war, the United States, the European Union and think tanks of many countries turned their attention to China, fearing that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) would use this opportunity to launch a war against Taiwan.

Some Chinese experts are also warning that Xi’s dream is to stay in power for life and therefore he must establish what appears to be a significant historical achievement for the CCP, namely the armed reunification of Taiwan. But we must consider four reasons why it is unrealistic for Xi to launch this war.

Technology

Although China is a major manufacturing country, it is not a manufacturing powerhouse. Almost all key technologies are in the hands of other countries.

For example, on April 16, 2018, the US Department of Commerce announced a seven-year ban on US companies selling parts to ZTE Corp., a Chinese telecommunications equipment maker. ZTE’s business was immediately turned upside down. According to a Voice of America report, Xi called then-President Donald Trump and asked if Trump could help revive ZTE. Trump asked Xi what he was willing to pay. Xi said he would pay a $500 million fine and remove the company’s management and board. Trump countered with $1.5 billion. Additionally, Trump wanted a high level of security assurance and that ZTE needed to purchase a large number of American components. After some negotiation, Xi reduced Trump’s $1.5 billion fine to $1.3 billion.

Another example is Huawei. US sanctions against the Chinese telecom giant have caused a sharp decline in its mobile phone business. About 35 million units were sold in 2021, down 81.6% year-on-year.

We know the CCP maintains stability through ubiquitous surveillance cameras, facial recognition, big data collection, and more. It relies on computing power and storage; without chips, the CCP cannot control society. Thus, a high-tech embargo would directly endanger the CCP regime.

Some would say that during the Mao Zedong era, the CCP achieved strict social control without advanced technology. Moreover, why can North Korea totally control its population when it is so poor?

We must understand one thing: every decision has a cost. The cheapest form of government is the unquestioning obedience of the people. In other words, a common phenomenon in communist countries is that the ruling regime makes the supreme leader look like a god. By making the leader a charismatic, omniscient and divine being that people follow like crazy, it doesn’t cost much because the leader has already captured the hearts of almost everyone. But China is in no position to do that now.

Too many Chinese have given Xi all kinds of derogatory nicknames. Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu (meaning “little red book,” like what those Red Guards held during the Cultural Revolution under Mao) leaked 564 sensitive words related to Xi that the CCP is trying to censor, such as Xi Baozi (“Baozi” is a Chinese steamed bun) and Xi Zhutou (“Zhutou” means boar’s head).

Thus, the CCP can only rely on external forces like high technology to maintain its rule. If Xi fights Taiwan, it could destroy his power.

Economy

If the CCP’s power relies heavily on high technology, which also costs money, the CCP cannot bring the economy down completely. In its annual budget, there is a big chunk called “stability maintenance expenses” to run the law enforcement apparatus, such as salaries and equipment for armed police, and the cost of intelligence services, among others. .

Since 2011, the CCP’s spending on maintaining stability has exceeded its military spending, which is equivalent to waging war on its own people every year. If the economy collapses, the system for maintaining stability will stop working because the armed police do not protect the CCP out of a sense of loyalty and mission, but to receive a salary.

If the CCP launches an invasion against Taiwan, the ensuing economic sanctions and the cessation of the international community’s trade with China will not only bring down its economy, but also make people’s lives unsustainable.

After the Tiananmen Square Massacre in 1989, the CCP used the effectiveness of its decision to appear legitimate; that is, this diet has not been legally authorized. But because people’s lives have improved with the reform and opening-up policy and China’s admission to the World Trade Organization, they don’t wonder why the CCP is the only party in the world. power. However, an economic downturn would turn the legitimacy of the CCP’s power into a major issue. This is why Xi cannot afford to fight Taiwan.

The third reason is Xi’s concern for the security of his own power. The fourth reason is whether he can win the war. These two questions will be explored in the second part of this editorial.

