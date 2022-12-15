Donald Trump fans baffled as he releases new ‘superman’ NFT trading cards after teasing ‘major announcement’





DONALD Trump has left his MAGA fans baffled after his “major announcement” turned out to be an NFT trading card series, which features a portrait of himself dressed as a “superhero”.

The former president continues to sink new lows in the eyes of the American public, leaving fanatics puzzled by his digital trading cards priced at $99 each.

3

Donald Trump left his MAGA fans baffled after his ‘major announcement’ turned out to be trading cardsCredit: Reuters

3

Trump’s announcement left MAGA fans puzzled as the former president continues to sink to new lows after a Republican midterm electionCredit: CollectTrumpCards.com

3

Trump’s digital cards cost $99 eachCredit: Truth Social

“MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT! My official Donald Trump digital trading card collection has arrived!” Trump said Thursday on his Truth Social platform.

“These limited edition cards feature amazing ART from my life and career! Collect all your favorite Trump digital trading cards, much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting.

“GET YOUR CARDS NOW! Only $99 each! Would make a great Christmas gift. Don’t wait. They will disappear, I believe, very quickly!” concluded the former president.

Twitter users were quick to rip Trump’s announcement as “the end of the road” for the lone presidential candidate of 2024.

“Trump is releasing NFT trading cards of himself, it’s really the end of the road,” one critic blasted.

“Trump’s ‘Big’ Trump Superhero Trading Card Announcement is just amazing,” another bewildered viewer tweeted.

“My guy totally lost it. The Loser Energy and grift is just off the charts. Biden wins Montana and Alaska in 2024 at this rate,” the Twitter user added.

A third reviewer bubbled up: “OH MY F***ING GOD TRUMP, TRUMP’S MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT IS *DIGITAL* PLAYING CARDS WITH HIS OWN STUPID AND GOOD SHIT PUMPKIN FACE, he sells them for a hundred bucks, I u don’t fuck.”

“Oh my god Trump’s ‘Major Announcement’ is even more pathetic than I expected,” tweeted another.

Trump’s ‘rare’ trading cards feature several artworks of the former president wearing an astronaut costume, another of him portrayed as ‘superman’ and one of him at the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles with the landmark changed to “Trump World”.

The bizarre announcement comes a month after Trump officials launched his campaign to win back the White House in 2024.

During a rally at his Mar-a-Lagoestate in Palm Beach on Nov. 15, Trump walked out to the sound of “USA” before thanking the crowd for joining him and his family in the “greatest country of the history of the world”.

“America’s comeback begins now,” Trump said.

“Two years ago we were a great nation, and soon we will be a great nation again. Tonight I am announcing my candidacy for President of the United States.

“It will not be my campaign, it will be our campaign altogether.

“I will fight like no one has ever fought before.”

The announcement follows a poor performance by Republicans at the polls in last month’s midterm elections.

Many Trump-picked candidates across the country failed to flip Democratic seats in a failed “red wave” result.

According to a recent USA Today and Suffolk University poll, two-thirds of Republicans and those inclined to vote red want Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to run for president.

By double digits, 56% to 33%, GOP voters favor DeSantis over Trump, according to the poll.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.the-sun.com/news/6918883/donald-trump-nft-trading-cards-announcement/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos