Politics
Pursuing the goal of electrified villages in all corners of the country, PLN is collaborating with the TNI to develop regional strategies
Press Release No. 979.PR/STH.00.01/XII/2022
Jakarta, December 15, 2022 – The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) through PT PLN (Persero) is cooperating with the Indonesian National Army (TNI) to expedite the targeting of electrified villages, especially in the area of Papua Province. In the electrification of remote areas of Papua which are full of challenges, the role of TNI is very crucial.
The commander of TNI, General Andika Perkasa, appreciates this collaboration so that the goal of electrifying all regions of Indonesia can be achieved. This objective is an important mandate of Indonesian President Joko Widodo in which the TNI is very proud to be involved.
“We are ensuring that TNI helps wholeheartedly and to the fullest to provide access to electricity for all,” Andhika said during the Papua Electricity Coordination meeting at TNI headquarters on Wednesday 14/ 12.
On the same occasion, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif did not deny that one of the biggest challenges in electrifying the interior of Papua is the difficult terrain and social culture of the people.
“From our preparation and review process, it is not easy, so we really need the full support of TNI to be able to complete what has been the message of the President regarding the distribution of electricity in the regions. remote“, said Arifin.
PLN Senior Director Darmawan Prasodjo explained that joint action to provide reliable access to rural communities is a mandate of law and also the main mission of Indonesian President Joko Widodo. He felt that to carry out this task, PLN needed the support of the TNI.
“We have prepared a lot of things. Planning, calculation and mapping. However, if we talk about landscapes, territories, socio-cultural landscapes, we are very limited. We have technical and operational expertise, but those with the knowledge and capacity to manage communities and natural landscapes are the TNIs,” Darmawan said.
He also said that in carrying out the mandate to provide electricity to Indonesia, PLN was leading a program to provide electricity to 433 villages in Papua under the Bright Papua program.
“It has been going on for two years, and thank God, with the leadership of the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources and the support of TNI, the majority of the target villages of the program have been successfully electrified,” Darmawan added.
Of the 433 villages, there are villages that require special security to be able to be electrified immediately.
“For this reason, PLN has requested the assistance of TNI to help carry out surveys and install SPEL (Bornes de Recharge d’Énergie Electrique) and electric batteries in these villages. We cannot imagine , Sir, if we have to do this alone,” Darmawan said.
PLN will install 8,000 APDAL (Power Distribution Equipment) and 300 SPEL (Electrical Energy Filling Stations) in non-electrified villages in Papua.
“All this will be installed in 2023. In the aftermath, because the installation of APDAL and SPEL is done in socially vulnerable areas, often also geographically, we really need the support of the TNI,” said Darmawan.
Apart from this, Darmawan said, PLN will also maximize clean energy potential in remote areas to be able to provide more reliable and permanent electricity supply. This is in line with the company’s strategic initiative to achieve the energy transition by optimizing the new and renewable energy sources available throughout the territory.
“We have mapped clean energy sources such as water and rivers, on which we can install micro hydroelectric generators so that they can become a permanent source of energy for rural communities,” Darmawan said. .
PLN Overview
PT PLN (Persero) is an electricity BUMN that continues to engage and innovate in fulfilling the grand mission of lighting up and moving the country. With a vision to become the leading power company in Southeast Asia, PLN is poised to become customers’ number 1 choice for Energy Solutions. PLN carries the transformation agenda with green, lean, innovative and customer-focused aspirations to bring electricity for a better life. PLN can be contacted via the PLN Mobile application available on the PlayStore or AppStore.
