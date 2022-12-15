Trump’s ‘major announcement’ was ‘digital trading card’ NFTs





Former President Donald Trump teased a major announcement Wednesday on Truth Social. On Thursday, he revealed it was selling NFT digital trading cards with his image on each one. NFTs are not owned, operated or controlled by Trump or the Trump Organization. It’s unclear which cut Trump will get from NFTs, if any. Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump teased a “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT” on Truth Social on Wednesday, saying, “America needs a superhero.”

The post was coupled with a photo of Trump with chiseled abs, adorning a superhero costume. After declaring in November his intention to run for president again in 2024, it was unclear what more Trump would announce.

And on Thursday, the former president made the big reveal: a series of digital NFT trading cards, each selling for $99.

“He’s Donald Trump, hopefully your all-time favorite president. Better than Lincoln or Washington,” Trump said in an infomercial-style speech, before detailing the project.

According to the project’s website, 45,000 cards will be created in the series, including 44,000 for sale online. It’s unclear what will happen with the other 10,000 cards. The NFTs are also entering its buyer into a series of sweepstakes where they will have the chance to dine with Trump, play golf with him, and join a Mar-A-Lago cocktail party.

Trading Cards are licensed and owned by NFT INT LLC, not Trump or the Trump Organization, and use his name, image and likeness under a paid license, the company’s website footnotes state. NFT. If the NFTs sell, the creators will earn around $4.5 million, it’s unclear what Trump’s sales cut will be, if any.

Trump’s latest endeavor is a continuation of two major themes for his business interests.

One is that he will continue to peddle goods and be involved in his namesake business even as an active political candidate. Ethics experts have long raised questions about what it means for a sitting president to be able to profit from his tenure. The most glaring example is the Trump International Hotel in Washington, where foreign governments have spent lavishly.

The second is that Trump continues to license his name to outside companies. Amid renewed success after his reality TV hit “The Apprentice,” Trump allowed his name to be slapped on buildings around the world, even when some of the local partners were seen as unscrupulous. Beyond buildings, Trump has also inscribed his name on steaks, vodka and water.

Thursday’s announcement follows recent controversies. Trump was widely criticized for having dinner with Nick Fuentes, an outspoken white nationalist, and Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, who made a series of anti-Semitic comments. Senior Republicans have also chastised the former president for suggesting that parts of the Constitution be terminated due to voter fraud, claims of which have been widely denied.

