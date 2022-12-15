Indonesia faces military construction challenges





MORE THAN MATERIALS:

Indonesian military effectiveness is hampered by a glut of new recruits and a system in which troops often change roles, a researcher says Indonesia faces challenges in overhauling its aging military, despite a spending spree to deal with threats, including a long-running territorial dispute with China. Incursions by Chinese vessels into the waters around the Natuna Islands, located between Malaysia and Indonesia, have put Jakarta on high alert. The government has moved a major naval fleet command to the region after beginning construction of a submarine base last year. Photo: Bloomberg He also announced plans to spend US$125 billion on new weapons, despite a shrinking defense budget. However, weapons cannot solve all of Indonesia’s defense problems. Its reliance on several foreign vendors, including Russia, means its existing hardware is burdened with interoperability issues, said Evan Laksmana, senior fellow at the National University of Singapores Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy. Military effectiveness is also hampered by a glut of new recruits and a rapid rotation system that can see troops change roles after a few months, Laksmana said. You can get all the new gear you want, but if you don’t improve the quality of the man behind the gun, it doesn’t really matter, he said. Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto said last month that a $14 billion deal to buy 36 new F-15 jets from Boeing Co was at an advanced stage after praising cooperation with the United States during a visit by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. A few days later, he met French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu in Jakarta amid reports that Indonesia is in talks to buy two Scorpene-class attack submarines. Indonesia had already placed an order for 42 Rafale fighter jets in an $8.1 billion deal earlier this year and expressed interest in buying Turkish-made armed drones. Indonesia’s security sector, if not all of its political leadership, has woken up to the threat of coercion from China’s gray area, said Greg Poling, Southeast Asia program manager at the Center for Strategic and International Studies based in Washington. Its planned naval and air purchases appear to be aimed at bolstering domain awareness, patrol and deterrence capabilities against China. The pressures on Indonesia come as the historically non-aligned nation tries to find a middle way between its economic dependence on China, its biggest trading partner, and the United States and its allies, towards which Jakarta is looking for a stronger security partnership. Beyond any risk to the Natuna Islands, Indonesia also finds itself in the midst of an increasingly armed and tense neighborhood. US-China tensions have peaked this year, Japan wants to dramatically increase military spending and Australia is still considering buying nuclear submarine technology from the US and UK, a move officials Jakarta remain very critical. Sign that Indonesia does not want to play the favorites, the country has continued to conduct military exercises with the United States and China. Without effective modernization of the armed forces, with credible platforms and a real increase in capabilities and capabilities, dealing with threats from China and other nations will be complicated, said Anastasia Febiola S. of Semar Sentinel Indonesia, which provides political risk and security advice. to businesses. Indonesia needs to tread carefully given its economic ties with China. Total trade between the two countries stood at nearly $114 billion last year, according to IMF data. However, Jakarta continues to maintain a balance between Beijing and Washington. I don’t think there is a consensus that China is the adversary, Laksmana said. Some would see China as a nuisance. You will still find those who will say that China remains the most important economic partner.

Comments will be moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned. The final decision will be at the discretion of The Taipei Times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/world/archives/2022/12/16/2003790827 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos