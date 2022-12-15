Donald Trump wants to sell NFT ‘trading cards’ of himself for $99





Donald Trump, the twice impeached former US President, hopes to earn money by buying NFT digital trading cards depicting him in various scenes and bizarre fantasy scenarios, including a few of him portrayed as a superhero Superman-like.

NFTs are $99 each (plus transaction fees), available at collecttrumpcards.com. The site says 45,000 digital Trump trading cards will be created in the initial run. NFTs – non-fungible tokens, which verify ownership of a digital asset – are minted on the Polygon blockchain, which describes itself as “green and carbon neutral”. Anyone who buys 45 or more digital Trump trading cards is “guaranteed” a ticket to attend a “gala dinner” with Trump in Florida, according to the site. The website is also running a raffle with prizes including a meet and greet with Trump, a 10-minute one-on-one Zoom call, and a one-hour round of golf at Trump Golf Palm Beach.

The Trump NFTs include one of him dressed in a superhero costume – with lasers shooting out of his eyes – as he stands in front of Trump Tower. Another shows Trump in camouflage holding a shotgun, and one wears a red hat with the words “Dow” raising his fists triumphantly in front of a rising stock chart.

Trump, who says he is seeking the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election, announced the launch of NFTs on Truth Social, the Twitter-like social network he started after he was kicked from Twitter and suspended from other Internet platforms because of its role in supporting rioters during the deadly January 6 attack on the United States Capitol. (Elon Musk, the multi-billionaire new owner of Twitter, reinstated Trump’s account last month, but the ex-president hasn’t used it since.)

“These limited edition cards feature incredible ART from my life and career!” Trump wrote in an article on Truth Social. “Collect all your favorite Trump digital trading cards, much like a baseball card, but hopefully a lot more exciting… Only $99 each! Would make a great Christmas present. Don’t wait. very quickly !

A disclaimer on the NFT site reads: “Trump Digital Trading Cards (NFT) are intended as collectibles for individual enjoyment only, and not as investment vehicles.” According to the site, a number of digital Trump trading cards will be unique (meaning there is only one available for purchase), while others will be limited to two, five, seven or 10 copies. “No digital Trump trading card will have more than 20 copies in existence!” exclaims the site.

NFTs are sold by a company called NFT INT LLC, which claims it is “not owned, operated, or controlled by Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization, CIC Digital LLC, or any of their directors or affiliates. respective. NFT INT LLC uses the name, likeness and likeness of Donald J. Trump under a paid license from CIC Digital LLC, which license may be terminated or revoked according to its terms.

Here is a sample of Trump’s NFTs:

