china manufacturing news: Is PM Modi’s coveted PLI program enough to bolster India and beat China as a manufacturing hub?
A Credit Suisse report said the program actually turns out to be a mixed bag, as many programs appear to be very generic (food, pharmaceutical and textile processing, among others) and incentivize regular business activity.
The LIP programs contemplate a cumulative investment of $21 billion. The government introduced the PLI scheme in 2021 and, according to CRISIL estimates, around a quarter of current investment spending is related to it. Credit Suisse in its report said capital expenditure, which is a key controllable factor, is lopsided, with batteries, autos and steel contributing 48% of overall capital expenditure.
The impact of investments on specific sectors and companies is low, for example, the car program potentially leads to only 8-10% additional investment compared to the usual sectoral investments.
Lack of international interest?
Other downsides to the system in its current form include the fact that participation from global majors has been poor. Apart from electronics (mobile phones and computer hardware), the other programs have not seen the large-scale participation of global majors.
Take for example the Battery PLI, which saw no participation from major global players while the Solar PLI only saw interest from First Solar. Semiconductor manufacturing programs have seen major industry players lacking at present.
Hardware programs have seen strong participation from industry majors, but industry feedback suggests the level of incentives is not attractive given the additional value-added requirements in subsequent years , Credit Suisse said in its report.
Many actors set foot in multiple sectors without the required experience. Worryingly, the report points out that many programs have seen the participation of many actors who have relatively small balance sheets, lack of access to technology and past experience in applying the program.
The Bloomberg news agency recently reported that billionaire Anil Agarwal was struggling to find backers for a planned semiconductor plant in India, with some investors worried about the group’s limited experience in the industry.
Some of the schematics were designed to accommodate as many players as possible (over 50 in many cases), rather than a few champions. The industry has also complained about weak incentives, high investment requirements and high sales threshold in many cases.
Credit Suisse estimated that India’s GDP is expected to see a potential increase of 0.8% due to increased value added from this manufacturing surge in various sectors.
Additionally, on an aggregate level, the incremental revenue profile of PLI plans will see revenue grow from $41 billion in FY23 to $69 billion in FY25, with growth of 19 % CAGR.
More needs to be done on manufacturing
The latest growth print shows that only six of 23 manufacturing categories recorded growth in October 2022. The 5.6% contraction in manufacturing was the worst since August 2020, Anand Rathi Research said in a report.
Moreover, more than 20% of manufactured goods are exported and, with a slowdown in global demand, Indian exports are experiencing sharp contractions.
Uday Kotak, Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, recently said that to build Indian businesses to global standards, manufacturing scale must be improved.
Weak manufacturing activity is playing against efforts by Modi-led governments to attract global industrial firms to establish units in India and branch out of China. The South Asian nation is poised to attract a large chunk of foreign investment, particularly in the electronics sector, and policies over the next few years should be geared towards that goal, the Goldman Sachs group said in a statement. recent note.
There have been some laggards, particularly factory activity, that have been disappointing, Upasna Bhardwaj, an economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., said in an interview Thursday with Bloomberg Televisions Haslinda Amin and Rishaad Salamat.
India needs to do more to bring manufacturing activity up to par with the world, she said.
(With contributions from the agency)
