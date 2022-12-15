China steps up propaganda to defend Xi Jinping as Covid cases soar





BEIJING: As Covid-19 rages after President Xi Jinping’s government quickly abandoned its zero-tolerance policy, the Communist Party still insists its strategy will stand the test of history.

In a front-page commentary totaling more than 11,000 Chinese characters on Thursday, Peoples Daily, the party’s main mouthpiece, called on citizens to place unwavering trust in the leaders of nations. He added that This is the Covid Zero policy bought valuable time to control the epidemic, saying China is no longer afraid of the continued mutation of the virus.

After three years of effort, we have the conditions, mechanisms, systems, teams and medicines to lay the foundation for a total victory in the fight against the epidemic, the commentary said.

The lengthy missive shows the difficulty the government faces in explaining an abrupt shift in policy after years of touting its approach as better than the rest of the world. The turnaround came shortly after Xi won a third term in October, with the economy suffering from repeated lockdowns in major cities and spontaneous protests calling for a change of direction.

Here are some highlights:

Xi’s policies were right

As expected, the comment reinforced the idea that Xi’s policies have always been correct, and China’s decision to tolerate higher cases is more down to available data on Omicron rather than economic pressures and social unrest. .

The article said Xi’s flagship Covid Zero the policy protected people during the fiercest phase of the virus, while the new easing policies align with a weaker variant.

With the weakening of the pathogenicity of Omicron variant, widespread vaccination and the accumulation of experience in prevention and control, we have formulated 20 optimization measures and 10 new optimization measures in a timely manner to minimize the impact of the epidemic on socio-economic development.

Life is back to normal

The article depicts scenes in stark contrast to the reality in China. The accelerated spread of the virus has seen pharmacies sell drugs, factories lock down workers and stockpile drugs, and government work disrupted due to staff shortages.

The commentary describes machines roaring in factories, people coming and going in the streets, vehicles commuting on highways and railroads, and a plentiful supply in supermarkets and malls.

The earth is teeming with vitality, according to the article.

The Chinese system is superior

China has long defended its Covid Zero policy as morally superior to the United States and Europe, saying its policies have resulted in the deaths of many elderly people. This line from Beijing came in response to accusations by former US President Donald Trump and others that the virus originated in China.

Yet even as the virus begins to affect older people in China, who have lower vaccination rates than other Asian countries, Beijing is repeating that its system is the best. A study by Hong Kong researchers said more than 2 million people in China could die from Covid-19 as the government rapidly drops pandemic curbs.

China’s actions showed a Chinese solution to deal with the epidemic and demonstrated the superiority of the country’s socialist system to the greatest extent, according to the commentary.

The leadership is united

The commentary hailed the parties’ ability to organize and mobilize society to respond to the outbreak, saying it showed the significant benefits of the country’s socialist system.

Throughout the country, an emergency command mechanism headed by the chief party and government official has been established, and a top-down emergency decision-making command system with unified command, first-line advice line and overall coordination has been put in place. , read the comment.

This contrasts with remarks this week by Lu Shaye, China’s ambassador to France, who blamed local authorities for failing to properly implement central government policies, sparking social unrest.

