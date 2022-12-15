Turkey’s Erdogan seeks to meet Assad and Putin





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that his country was seeking three-way meetings between Ankara, Moscow and Damascus, a new addition to Turkey’s efforts to restore ties with the Syrian government of Bashar Al-Assad, ten years after the severance of relations between them. We want to take a three-way stage as Syria-Turkey-Russia, Erdogan told reporters on his return from Turkmenistan, Erdogan said, adding that the defense and foreign ministers of the three countries could meet first. Following their meetings, let us come together as leaders. I offered this to Mr. Putin and he received it positively. Thus, a series of contacts would be initiated. he said, referring to a Dec. 11 phone call between the two leaders. Diplomatic relations between the two countries broke off in 2012, following the Syrian conflict, and Erdogan became one of the first leaders to call on Assad to step down. In August, Erdogan openly declared that toppling Assad was no longer on his country’s agenda amid Ankara’s plans. launch a new ground offensive against the Syrian Kurdish groups which he considers to be terrorists. At the end of November, Erdogan expressed his interest in meeting with Assad. Contacts between the intelligence services of the two countries remain the only channel for direct dialogue between Damascus and Ankara. Turkey continues to support Syrian rebels fighting the Assad government. Erdogan’s proposal comes at a time when Turkey is pressuring Moscow and Washington to convince Syrian Kurdish groups to withdraw from a 30 kilometer (18 mile) deep strip along the Turkish border. Erdogan reiterated Ankara’s demand for the security corridor on Thursday, saying Turkey would follow through on its threat of a ground operation if necessary. Erdogan also confirmed that Ankara had targeted oil assets in northern Syria as part of its ongoing air campaign against the Syrian Democratic Forces. Al-Monitor first reported the news of the strike, citing industry sources. We have taken all kinds of action against their refineries, oil wells, etc. and we will continue to do so, Erdogan said. This, of course, has caused great shock within terrorist organizations and will continue to do so.

