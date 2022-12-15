Losing the plot: Trump mocked after announcing collection of superhero cards | donald trump





Donald Trump entered a comic book universe of internet mockery on Thursday, when, in a carefully tracked announcement, he introduced his official Donald Trump digital trading card collection featuring a picture of himself in superhero costume. , cape and belt of champion Trump.

Just when you thought this con man couldn’t humble himself any more than he already has, wrote CIA whistleblower-turned-author John Kiriakou, here it is. That was the big announcement.

Just when you thought this con man couldn’t humble himself any more than he already has, there’s this. That was the big announcement. pic.twitter.com/npsjPNYpBA

— John Kiriakou (@JohnKiriakou) December 15, 2022

On Wednesday, Trump used his Truth social media platform created after he was kicked off Twitter for inciting the Capitol attack to follow a major announcement.

In hindsight, there was a hint that the upcoming announcement might not be in the vein traditionally worthy of statements by former presidents, this video featured Trump saying America needed a superhero on a animation of himself standing in front of Trump Tower, ripping off his suit to reveal a superhero costume and shooting lasers from his eyes.

Some social media users thought Trump might announce a bid to be Speaker of the United States House, a far-fetched, albeit theoretically possible, bet being pushed by some right-wing Republicans.

Others wondered if Trump was trying to ape the Dark Brandon internet meme, in which Joe Biden, who resoundingly beat Trump at the polls in 2020, is portrayed as a super competent comic book figure with laser vision.

But when the announcement was made on Thursday, Trump said he was simply giving his supporters limited-edition cards.[ing] amazing ART of my life and career, which he promised would look a lot like a baseball card but hopefully a lot more exciting.

GET YOUR CARDS NOW! the 76-year-old former president commanded, above a photo of him standing in a boxing or wrestling ring, muscles rippling under a red leotard and wearing tall blue boots emblazoned with 45 (his presidential number) and an American flag as a cape.

The cards, the declared candidate for the 2024 Republican nomination said, cost just $99 each and would make a great Christmas gift.

Don’t wait, Trump added. They will disappear, I believe, very quickly!

Trump’s need for funds has increased recently, amid unprecedented legal danger to his business and political affairs.

He also took hits in the polls for the 2024 GOP nomination, slipping behind Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in surveys by USA Today, CNN and the Wall Street Journal.

On Thursday, amid widespread mockery, Santiago Mayer, executive director of Voters Tomorrow, wrote: Donald Trump’s major announcement is that he is selling his own Pokemon cards.

Ginger Gibson, editor of NBC Digital in Washington, wrote: Donald Trump’s major announcement seems to be that he still thinks people will give him $99 when he asks.

Sarah Rumpf, editor of Mediate, a media watchdog, said: This is hilariously dumber than I expected.

Philip Bump, a Washington Post columnist, said Trump was losing the plot.

Rick Wilson of the Anti-Trump Lincoln Project said: Major embarrassment from Trump, rather amirite?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/dec/15/trump-mocked-superhero-digital-card-collection

