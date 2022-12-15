Source: MENA No, Xi’s visit to Riyadh was not due to bad US-Saudi relations. It’s about much more. By

Chinese President Xi Jinping was in Riyadh from December 7 to 10, to assist three summits and inspiring thousands of exaggerated headlines about what this means for US interests in the Middle East. Given the poor state of US-Saudi relations, it’s natural to see Xi’s visit in the context of geopolitical competition between Washington and Beijing, but that framework misses the big picture. This trip was part of a much longer trajectory of deepening China-Middle East relations in which ties with several countries in the region have become increasingly mature.

In China-Saudi bilateral relations, this is the fifth state visit by a Chinese head of state. Each had resulted in a wider range of areas in which the two countries cooperated, beginning with Jiang Zemins’ visit in 1999 when he signed a Strategic Petroleum Cooperation Agreement, eventually making China the Kingdom’s leading energy customer. The previous one, visit 2016 when Xi and King Salman signed a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) agreement, elevated the Kingdom to the highest level of the Chinese diplomatic hierarchy. Between the two trips, the relationship had grown to include a more varied relationship between trade, investment, financing, technology cooperation, outreach and security.

The US-Saudi relationship is in a difficult period. Attempts by US President Joe Biden to get it back on track with a visit in July did not yield the hoped-for results, as evidenced by OPEC+’s decision to cut crude production, which was seen in Washington as a “a blow against Biden”. However, tying Xi’s visit to Biden’s misses the many ways China and Saudi Arabia have become important to each other. Despite former Secretary of State Mike Pompeos’ assertion, this is neither the result of bad american policy nor a matter of covering Riyadh to get a better deal from Washington. The Saudis and their neighbors in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) see China as a great power partner with a seat on the United Nations Security Council, a major energy market and a source of technological support and investment that can help them build diversified economies. The relationship is much more than a trick to get Americas attention.

It might be easy to miss it without focusing on China-Middle East relations over the past decade. Also, it doesn’t help that these summits and their results were reported as new developments. The China-Arab States Summit on December 8 was hailed as a first, inaugurating a new era of relationships. Indeed, the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum (CASCF) has held a ministerial meeting every two years since 2004, alternating between China and an Arab capital. At each of these meetings, China and Arab League member states defined priority areas of cooperation for the next two years. The year 2022 was supposed to see a CASCF meeting, but, instead, this summit took place, largely serving the same purpose.

Likewise, the China-GCC summit seems to be a new image of the China-GCC strategic dialogue, which was first tenuous in 2010. The Sino-Saudi DSP, re-announced at the summit, has been the backbone of the bilateral relationship for six years. This time, the innovation consisted in to improve by accepting meetings of Heads of State every two years.

Thus, to a casual observer of the Middle East, the three summits look like a large-scale Chinese press in the region and can easily be misinterpreted as new and disruptive. In fact, they represent the latest step in a presence that has grown steadily over the past two decades.

In the opening speech For the China-Arab States summit on December 8, Xi set out eight areas of pragmatic cooperation: development assistance, food security, public health, green innovation, energy security, intercivilizational dialogue, youth development, and security and stability. . Much of this has already been presented in existing frameworks. In addition, the participation of Heads of State of the Arab League was modest and there were few major results.

The Sino-Saudi summit on December 9 was more impressive. The joint statement published after the summit shows how well the two countries are already cooperating and their ambitions to continue In all areas. During the 2016 visit, the duo established the High Level Joint Committee (HLJC), the steering mechanism of the CSP. Since then, the Vice Presidents, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the Saudi side and Vice Prime Ministers Zhang Gaoli and Han Zheng on the Chinese side, have met regularly, leading the delegations to sign several memorandums of understanding (MoU), which become contracts in the next series. HLJC meetings most often.

After this summit, the Saudis reported that forty six MoUs and agreements have been signed, assessed at $50 billion. Long-time summit watchers will rightly wait to see how many of them become actual contracts. However, in the case of China-Saudi relations since 2016, frequent follow-up meetings through the HLJC often lead to tangible results.

The China-GCC summit attracted the most interest. The title for China was to announce the areas of cooperation for the next three to five years: oil and gas, finance and investment, innovation and new technologies, aerospace, language and culture. Again, most of them were promoted cooperatively through the Belt and Road Initiative or CASCF cadres.

However, the most interesting takeaway was China call for a peaceful resolution of the question of the three islands: Greater Tumb, Lesser Tumb and Abu Musa. Immediately after the British withdrawal from the Gulf in 1971, Iran seized the three islands that were previously administered by the Emirates of Ras al-Khaimah. It has been a point of contention between the UAE and Iran ever since. The fact that China chose to intervene was unusual and was interpreted as a treason in Tehran, which also has a global strategy Partnership with China. Chang Hua, Chinese Ambassador to Iran, was summoned by the Iranian government to hear its displeasure on this matter.

Despite the general consensus that China and Iran are more natural partners that China and the GCC, Beijing siding with the Gulf monarchies should also come as no surprise. China’s economic interests on the Arab side of the Gulf largely prevail those in Iran and Tehran’s destabilizing behavior in the region threatens the stability Beijing values.

Nonetheless, the string of highs is likely troubling for the United States. That its main strategic competitor is seen as making serious gains in a region of geopolitical centrality and with many key allies and partners in the Americas is a problem. Xi’s visit shows that China has a clear vision of what it wants in the Middle East and has articulated that vision and aligned it with the agendas of Arab states. The United States does not have to beat China, but it must respond with its own positive view of how the Middle East fits into its larger strategy while addressing the concerns of its allies and partners in the Middle. East and North Africa.

Jonathan Fulton is a Nonresident Senior Fellow with the Atlantic Council and host of the China-MENA Podcast. He is also an Assistant Professor of Political Science at Zayed University Abu Dhabi. Follow him on Twitter: @jonahandfulton.

