Thousands rally in Istanbul to support ousted mayor





ISTANBUL (AP) Thousands of people gathered outside Istanbul’s municipal building for a second day Thursday to denounce a court verdict that could lead to the ousting of the city’s popular mayor and a ban on standing for elections next year.

An Istanbul court on Wednesday convicted Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, 52, of insulting members of Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council. The court sentenced him to two years and seven months in prison and issued a political ban.

Opposition parties, which have questioned the independence of the courts under the increasingly authoritarian regime of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, say Imamoglu’s prosecution and trial was an attempt to eliminate a key opponent of the Turkish leader. The mayor plans to appeal the verdict and is expected to remain in office while the case is considered by a higher court. Erdogan, who has been in power since 2003, first as prime minister and then as president, is seeking another five-year term in a presidential election currently scheduled for June. He saw his popularity rating drop in a context of economic turbulence and galloping inflation. An alliance of six opposition parties, including the center-left Imamoglus Republican People’s Party, has yet to nominate a candidate, but polls have indicated the mayor has the potential to unseat Erdogan. Leaders or representatives of the six parties attended Thursday’s rally in support of Imamoglu, whose sentencing drew international criticism. This sentence is disproportionate and confirms the systemic lack of independence of the judiciary and the undue political pressure on judges and prosecutors in Turkey, said European Union spokesman Peter Stano. New York-based Human Rights Watch called the courts’ decision a violation of mayors’ rights as well as an unwarranted and politically calculated assault on Turkey’s political opposition “in the run-up to the 2023 election. The US State Department said on Wednesday it was deeply troubled and disappointed by the outcome of the trial. Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib said during a visit to Ankara that the independence of justice and freedom of expression are values ​​that are dear to us. Turkey will celebrate its centenary next year in 2023, which will also coincide with parliamentary and presidential elections, which must reflect the choice and beliefs of the Turkish people, Lahbib said during a joint press conference with the Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs. Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu. Cavusoglu replied: The will of the public has always been reflected and governments in Turkey have always taken office by the vote of the people. » Imamoglu was elected mayor of Istanbul in March 2019, delivering a historic blow to Erdogans’ Justice and Development Party, which had controlled Istanbul for around a quarter of a century. The ruling party has pushed for the annulment of election results in the city of 16 million, citing alleged irregularities. The challenge resulted in a repeat election a few months later, which Imamoglu also won. The mayor has been accused of insulting senior officials after he said in comments to reporters on November 4, 2019 that the cancellation of legitimate elections was madness.

Imamoglu denied insulting the members of the electoral council, insisting his words were a response to Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, who had called him a fool. On Thursday, the mayor’s supporters called on Erdogan’s government to resign. Addressing the crowd outside City Hall, Imamoglu said: You elected a mayor not once, but twice in a row. They got the court to hand down a decision to impeach the mayor you elected and imprison him. Together we will overcome these dark days, he said. Ahmet Davutoglu, a former prime minister who served in Erdogan’s government, has urged judges and prosecutors not to bow to government pressure as the country heads into elections next year. Davutoglu left Erdogan’s party in 2019, formed his own political movement and joined the opposition alliance. Members of the judiciary; You have a historical burden on your shoulders. Your decision will shape Turkey’s future,” he said. Do not follow any political instructions. __ Fraser reported from Ankara, Turkey.

