MAINTENANCE. Boris Johnson’s father, heir to Cahors land: “I want to reaffirm my strong ties with France”

the essential

In the Johnson family, in the United Kingdom, when we ask for the son we get a certain Boris of course, former emblematic leader of the Conservative party and ex-Prime Minister from 2019 to 2022. But in the Lot, it is the father of Boris, Stanley Johnson, who is currently making a name for himself on the heights of Cahors where he inherited a piece of land.

The man is jovial, he has an incredible life and above all a family whose strong link with Cahors he explains here, where he inherited a plot of land on Mont Saint-Cyr. This particular heir is called Stanley Johnson, 82 years old, born to a French mother, former member of the European Parliament, then member of the European Commission until 1990. Fiercely opposed to Brexit, unlike his son Boris, he asked for and obtained French nationality in this year 2022. Cahors, he loves it and will return there in the spring. In the Johnson family, interview with “Stan” the father of “Bojo”.

“The municipality of Cahors has granted this land which I am now authorized to recover”

You fought to recover a piece of land you inherited after the death of your aunt, a former French tennis champion. Tell us…

This land belonged to my great-aunt Yvonne de Pfeffel, a former tennis champion who, among other successes, won two French mixed doubles championship titles in 1905 and 1906. She died in 1958. I am her natural heir.

She owned this land in Cahors and so I did everything to recover this plot of land located on Mont Saint-Cyr. Documents needed to validate the inheritance were missing from the file.

The municipality of Cahors has granted this land which I am now authorized to recover, by decision of the last municipal council of the city which was held in December. It was my first objective. I made it. But I have another very specific one.

“Here, my grandmother and her sister, who played tennis for France, were resting “

What is this other goal and why do you also say that this victory to recover this legacy comes at a very good time?

I say this quite simply because, from an initial action carried out with the Consul General in London and after other administrative procedures, I have only just obtained French nationality.

The Minister of Justice has recognized my attachment to and my belonging to France. I am French, which facilitated my initiatives to become the owner of my great-aunt’s land.

My goal is to install a bench there, near the viewpoint of the city on this same Mont Saint-Cyr. A bench where the inscription will appear Here, my grandmother and her sister, who played tennis for France, rested. I absolutely want to pay homage to them with this furniture, without distorting the place which remains a magnificent place on the heights of Cahors.

“I wanted to affirm and reaffirm my strong ties with France”

About this land acquisition, you mention sentimental but also political reasons. What do you mean ?

I have been aiming for this terrain for a very long time. Exactly when I was a member of the European Parliament from 1979 until 1984. In 1982 I climbed Mont Saint-Cyr with Max, my youngest son.

This is where I really visited Cahors. We discovered the land and what my mother called “Aunt Yvonne’s shack”, a small house where my mother used to spend her holidays.

My actions to recover the land are indeed motivated above all by a sentimental reason, but also a political one. When England left the European Union, I wanted to affirm and reaffirm my strong ties with France. I also want the UK to re-establish important ties with France. I show it my way.

What will you do with this land? You will only put a bench there?

I am very happy to own this land in this protected natural environment and open to wide open spaces, overlooking the town of Cahors. Environmental defense is one of my priorities. It was even part of my political decisions and actions.

I was vice-president of the environmental committee in the European Parliament, so these questions affect me and I can assure the city of Cahors that this land will remain preserved. It will remain an integral part of the natural environment.

“I will organize a celebration on the hill, Cahors”

Do you feel “a lot of pleasure” when you are in the Lot? When will you return to Cahors to take possession of your property and inaugurate the bench you intend to install?

I really like the lot and I intend to return to it very soon. Probably next spring. I still have a few procedures to complete to enjoy my property. I will organize a celebration on the hill, Cahors, in honor of my family. I did not experience my great-aunt’s sporting exploits. I’m old, but not that old. His life dates back to the early 1900s. But that makes me proud. I am happy that the city of Cahors managed to unblock this situation for me and help me in my steps.

Let’s talk politics and especially political career. Are you proud of the path taken by your son Boris?

Proud is obvious, but I’m not talking about background. I prefer the word career. I also feel great pride in my family for the ties my mother had with France. Therefore, I am very happy that the French authorities accept that I become French.

“I can still represent myself in my constituency”

Why didn’t you pursue your political adventures?

I am no longer read, but I am still very involved in political affairs. In 2005 I was still a candidate for a seat in my constituency. I’m a little old to pick up a political torch.

Having said that, I can still represent myself in my constituency. I am 82 years old. I just came back from Montreal where I was present at the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD). I am very interested in these environmental issues.

“We must play collectively within the European Union”

In 2016, you voted against Brexit, while your son Boris argued in favor of leaving the European Union. How did you experience this double combat and this difference?

In 2016, I co-chaired a European organization that defended our retention in Europe. Despite everything, this election was lost. I accept what the country voted for, but I find it absurd that England does not join the European Environment Agency.

In the 1990s, I was very diligent within the European executive committee, writing the statutes of this Agency, which was then opening up to non-member countries of the European Union.

We absolutely must renew contacts with all the European countries in order to work together on major issues such as migratory flows, the climate, biological questions… For all this, we must act collectively within the European Union.