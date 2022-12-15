Donald Trump posts NFTs of himself as a superhero for $99





Former US President Donald Trump has announced the release of limited-edition NFT trading cards featuring a superhero, cowboy, astronaut, and more. Most cards will be unique, while others will be limited to 20 or fewer, depending on the website.

Key Takeaways Former US President Trump has announced the release of NFT Trading Cards with himself, with special perks for buyers. NFTs will be minted on the Polygon network. It can be difficult to market NFTs with the recent drop in NFT trading volume. Trump’s approval rating is down and NFT transactions are down, so it won’t be easy for the NFT collection. Gala dinner with Trump

Buyers will receive benefits based on the number of cards purchased. For example, the purchase of 45 digital trading cards includes a guaranteed ticket to attend the gala dinner with Trump in South Florida.

Each NTF also includes entry into the contest for one of many prizes, including signed memorabilia, a round of golf with the former president at one of his golf courses, access to dating events and hospitality, and more.

Earlier this week, Trump told his 4.73 million Truth Social followers, “America needs a superhero,” teasing that a “major announcement is coming.” Priced at $99 each, plus transaction fees, these cards will be minted on the Polygon blockchain network and can be purchased with wrapped ETH or credit card. The website notes, Trump Digital Trading Cards (NFTs) are intended for to be collectibles for individual enjoyment only, not for investment vehicles.

The announcement follows a particularly difficult month for Trump, who announced his third presidential bid on November 15. Several recent polls have shown his standing among Republican voters has dropped significantly, with the lowest approval rating since 2015. In volume, these new cards can be a tough sell, even with the potential to win prizes.

