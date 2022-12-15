COP15: Xi Jinping calls for “solidarity” to protect biodiversity





Chinese President Xi Jinping used his speech at an opening ceremony of the world’s largest biodiversity conference to stress that “solidarity” was “the only effective way” to tackle global issues such as protection of biodiversity. Addressing over 10,000 scientists, government officials and activists via video conference at the COP15 conference in Montreal, Xi welcomed guests before stressing the need for cooperation in the global fight against climate change. . “Humanity lives in a community of shared destiny,” Xi said. “Whether to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic or to strengthen biodiversity protection and achieve global sustainable development, solidarity and cooperation are the only effective way to address global challenges,” said he added. READ MORE Spanish police raid Europe’s drug ‘super cartel’ The family with six generations of UK-China trade China’s Forgotten Heroes Xi went on to say that the prosperity of human civilization depends on maintaining its ecosystem and that the world must work together to promote “a harmonious coexistence between man and nature… and create a clean and beautiful world for us. all”. Part of that, he said, was building global consensus on protecting biodiversity by working together towards the conclusion of the post-2020 global biodiversity framework, the United Nations global strategy to safeguard biodiversity. nature and the fight against climate change. Xi added that part of this had to be “turning[ing] ambitions into action”, which meant helping developing countries to be able to safeguard the future of their biodiversity. In addition to promoting green development through the protection of biodiversity, he said the world must “accelerate the green transition of development patterns and lifestyles”. Part of that, Xi added, meant using the Global Development Initiative, an action plan for global economic recovery from recent setbacks, to provide “greater benefits to people in all countries”. However, he stressed the need for “a just and equitable global order” on the protection of biodiversity, stressing the need to “strongly defend true multilateralism”. Turning to China’s progress on biodiversity, he highlighted Beijing’s “active efforts” in promoting ecological progress, such as its efforts to enforce ecological conservation “red lines”, as well as its desire to create major biodiversity protection projects and protected national parks. He also referred to China’s efforts to place a large number of endangered species under protection. “We have found a way to protect biodiversity with Chinese characteristics,” he said. He added that China will respond to the United Nations Plan of Action for the United Nations Decade of Ecosystem Restoration, a global greening program. encompassing all regions of the world and launch a large number of new projects for the protection and restoration of biodiversity. This would include international cooperation, he said, in part by providing support to developing countries through projects such as the Belt and Road Initiative with the aim of “elevating global governance biodiversity to new heights”. Xi concluded his speech by reciting an old Chinese proverb: “All living things should thrive without harming each other; all ways of life should thrive without hindering each other.” Re-emphasizing global solidarity, the Chinese leader added that the world must “work together to open a new chapter in building a community of all life on Earth.” It was the way, he said, to create “a bright future of harmonious coexistence between man and nature”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newseu.cgtn.com/news/2022-12-16/COP15-Xi-Jinping-calls-for-solidarity-to-protect-biodiversity–1fNh795eQXC/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos