Donald Trump’s NFTs are here: How to buy them and dine with the former president – Digital World Acq (NASDAQ:DWAC)





Former President Donald Trump announced the launch of his first collection of digital trading cards on Thursday, bringing NFTs of himself to the masses. Here are the details.

What Happened: Trump on Thursday announced the launch of Collect Trump Cards, a website that launches 45,000 NFTs from the former president, bringing him into the world of NFTs.

For the first time ever, collect your own rare President Trump digital trading card, the website says.

Each NFT will be numbered up to 20 or less, with some retaining the distinct 1/1 rarity.

Consumers can purchase NFTs with a credit card and email address and can purchase up to 100 digital trading cards.

The website lists three steps to complete the transaction.

1. Store your Trump Cards: Need an email address. 2. Buy your Trump cards: select the number and pay with a credit card or with Ethereum ETH/USD. 3. Receive your cards and contest codes: NFTs will be minted and delivered to an email-accessible digital wallet. The codes for the draws will be sent by e-mail.

NFTs are minted on the Polygon MATIC/USD blockchain.

The website says the NFTs are not tied to a political campaign and the proceeds will not be used for Trump’s presidential campaign. NFT INT LLC is the company listed in partnership at launch and is not owned by Trump.

NFTs can be transferred to other digital wallets and can be resold on the secondary market with a 10% royalty to the NFT parent company.

Related Link: Melania Trump Announces Solana-Powered NFT

Contests and prizes: each purchased NFT allows the buyer to participate in a contest to win thousands of prizes.

Among the prices listed on the website are:

Miami dinner with Trump Mar-A-Lago group cocktail One-on-one meeting with Trump Golden hour with Trump and two friends Zoom call with Trump

Win amazing prizes, including your chance to hang out with the President of the United States, the website says.

Each person who purchases 45 of the Trump NFTs will receive a ticket to a dinner with the former president.

DWAC price action: Shares of Digital World Acquisition DWAC, a SPAC publicizing Trump’s media company, were down 5% at $20.26 on Thursday. Digital World shares rose on Wednesday after Trump said he would make a special announcement on Thursday.

Read next: DeSantis favored by a wide margin over Trump in new poll, here are the percentages

Photo via Shutterstock.

