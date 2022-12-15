Amit Shah to Pramukh Swami Maharaj Shatabdi Mahotsav in Ahmedabad





New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah attended the Pramukh Swami Maharaj Shatabdi Mahotsav on December 15 in Ahmedabad. BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha is hosting a month-long celebration for Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s 100th birthday. Addressing those present at the celebrations, he spoke about the values ​​of Pramukh Swami Maharaj and the importance of preserving the institution of the family. Gujarat | Union Home Minister Amit Shah attends program to mark Pramukh Swami Maharaj Shatabdi Mahotsav in Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/OxAFEyCIhU ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2022 Amit Shah said he was surprised to see the arrangements the city put in place to teach humanity and Swamiji’s teachings. He said he experienced peace and divinity, so people take away Swamiji’s values. He said that in the ups and downs of his life, he used to receive the first call from Pramukh Swami Maharaj. He said that Pramukh Swami Maharaj created a group of saints. built temples, helped people and developed family values. Amit Shah said that Indian civilization will only survive if the institution of the family is preserved. He appreciated BAPS for selflessly feeding people. Speaking during the program to mark HH Pramukh Swami Maharaj Shatabdi Mahotsav in Ahmedabad. https://t.co/qHAIP5RI3n Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 15, 2022 Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the inaugural ceremony of the celebrations along with Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, CM Bhupendra Patel and BAPS Saints Swaminarayan Sanstha. He attended divine ceremonies and presentations and went to offer flowers to the 30-foot tall idol of Pramukh Swami Maharaj. Pramukh Swami Maharaj was aspiritual leader who is also responsible for the creation of the temples of Akshardham. BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha was established in 1907 by Shastriji Maharaj and is based on the teachings of the Vedas and spirituality. The Permanent Mission of India and BAPS also organized an event to celebrate the birthday at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

