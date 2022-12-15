End of EU dictation – Editorial





Editorial Board (The Jakarta Post)

Fri, December 16, 2022





02:05

0

1

Editorial

The joint statement issued after the first summit between ASEAN and European Union leaders in Brussels on Wednesday shows a much more level playing field in relations between countries of the two regions. In their statement, the issue of human rights, one of the EU’s favorite subjects, was barely touched upon, not because ASEAN members have improved their record on this front, but more because the EU knows it is dealing with a much stronger negotiating partner. During the commemorative summit of the 45e year of relations between the two regional groups, the EU has demonstrated the recognition of ASEAN as a major economic power. In fact, Southeast Asia has turned into a magnet for major powers pursuing economic, political and security interests. The EU and ASEAN are each other’s third largest trading partners. Southeast Asia still has an abundance of raw and natural resources to fuel European industries. The summit followed Indonesia’s defeat in its dispute with the EU at the World Trade Organization over the country’s nickel ore export ban. Indonesia insists on appealing the WTO decision, but whatever the outcome, it won’t matter to Indonesia as it is about to continue with its endorsement policy that will transform it from producer of raw nickel to global supplier of highly processed nickel. Around the same time, Indonesia filed a protest with the WTO against the EU over its deforestation-free products regulation that will close its market to Indonesian palm oil products. While the purpose of the regulation is noble, namely to fight against deforestation, it is simply too naive to believe that the environment is the only reason for the restriction of the market. From a geopolitical point of view, the EU’s deep engagement with ASEAN is essential because the former aims to increase its influence in the Asia-Pacific region, the center of global economic growth and, therefore, of great power competition. The EU intends to increase its presence in the region amid the decline of US power and the rise of China. The EU should gradually move away from its traditional dependence on Washington. Only by establishing close relations with ASEAN can the EU play a more decisive role in the Asia-Pacific region. No wonder the clamors about human rights, corruption and environmental degradation associated with Southeast Asia have now died down. In his speech at the EU-ASEAN summit, President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo told European leaders to stop dictating to their partners because good relations must be based on the principle of equality and mutual respect. “There should no longer be a party that wants to dictate and assume my standard is better than yours,” the president said. Clearly, the EU has tried to persuade ASEAN to side with them in their efforts to end Russia’s war in Ukraine and confront a more assertive China. ASEAN has made it clear to Brussels that it will stick to its views on Ukraine and China issues, despite pressure from the West. China is becoming a growing concern for its ASEAN neighbors, but they are choosing to go their own way in dealing with the world’s second largest economy. As it takes two to tango, ASEAN-EU relations should mutually benefit both parties. Any attempt to force or dictate to ASEAN is just a waste of time because ASEAN is much more confident facing the world.



