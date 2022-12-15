7 Big Things About Donald Trumps Dumb NFT Announcement





Illustration: CollectTrumpCards.com

In a video posted on Truth Social yesterday, Donald Trump revealed that he will be making a MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT soon. This news was accompanied by an animation depicting him as Superman with lasers shooting out of his eyes. You know, normal ex-president stuff.

Trump kept his promise on Thursday morning, and his announcement is dumber than anyone could have imagined: He’s launching an NFT collection.

It is, of course, absolutely hilarious. But at the risk of developing a reputation as a Trump apologist, I’d like to share my case as to why he’s so absolutely fantastic.

Following Trump’s announcement of his impending announcement on Thursday, the top guesses on social media were that he would return to Twitter, run for House Speaker or form a third party to antagonize Mitch McConnell.

All of these possibilities would have been extremely annoying and/or damaging to our political system. My wise colleagues at Intelligencer have suggested that we should pay more attention to superhero imagery. That’s definitely a Dean Cain endorsement, right? one says. Take Trump literally and seriously: He’s going to become a costumed crime-fighting vigilante, suggested another colleague, who flagged this developmental issue hours later:

Henry Cavill says he’s not coming back as Superman anymore. pic.twitter.com/sSCryXjafj

— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 15, 2022

Selling digital images of himself for $99 a pop may hurt the wallets of MAGA faithful, but thankfully Trump’s big reveal won’t have any impact on the American political system or the DC Extended Universe.

The former First Lady only posts sporadically on her husband’s new social media network, Truth Social, and many of her truths are adverts for The American Christmas Ornament and NFT Collection. This is a collection of six Christmas ornaments with corresponding NFTs that bear Melanias’ signature on the back. Five have generic holiday designs, but one tells everyone looking at your tree that you’re striving to BE THE BEST (and had $35 to spare). Maybe she can trade it in for one of her husband’s NFTs, which he thinks look like baseball cards.

When it comes to Trump’s money-making schemes, the bar is so low it’s on the ground (or, more accurately, an official Trump card in gold lettering that won’t even earn you points. loyalty when shopping at Mar-a-Lago). So it’s somewhat surprising to see that Trump is giving his subscribers something for their $99 on top of a non-fungible token that you can show off to other NFT-loving people.

CollectTrumpCards.com says that every NFT purchase automatically enters you into a sweepstakes for a chance to win thousands of amazing prizes. These include a Miami dinner with Trump, a Mar-a-Lago band cocktail, and hand-signed memorabilia. The fine print reveals that there are only thousands of prizes, as most winners will receive one (1) ticket to a 2000-person, 20-minute Zoom call with President Trump. But hey, it’s better than a fake credit card that says TRUMP.

In his article on Truth Social, Trump said: These limited edition cards feature incredible ART from my life and career! CollectTrumpCards.com highlights eight collectible card designs (more visible if you hand over your credit card information). They show Trump playing golf (sure), holding a soccer ball (it happened), giving his signature double thumbs-up with gold bars flying across the screen (okay), standing in front of a ring boxing with electrified 45 gloves (taking artistic license, but fine), and wearing a full motor racing suit in front of a blurry track (made up but somewhat plausible).

All of these cards kind of depict real things that happened in Trump’s life, but I missed when he attended Top Gun, flew in space, and worked as a former western gunslinger.

Start playing and find yourself transported to a time when you were home sick after watching commercials during Days of Our Lives. This video makes it look like it could end with Trump and Ed McMahon surprising someone with a check and promising that miracles can happen to you too, but only if you get in now.

I swear I never know what’s gonna happen, but Trump’s NFT trading card has taken me to another level of life. pic.twitter.com/piNOba9gak

— Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) December 15, 2022

Trump has made no secret of his presidential inferiority complex, but it’s still hilarious that he felt compelled to punch Lincoln and Washington in a video peddling NFTs. It starts, Hello everyone, this is Donald Trump, hopefully your favorite president of all time. Better than Lincoln, better than Washington.

Yet after 43 seconds, Trump says, each card offers an automatic chance to win amazing prizes, like dinner with me, I don’t know if that’s an amazing prize, but that’s what we got. He’s not only everyone’s favorite president, he’s also the most humble.

When it comes to playing a fabulously rich guy to trick people into buying useless junk, Donald Trump is the GOAT. If only he would have stuck to projects like this instead of running for president.

See all Sign up for the Intelligencer newsletter

Daily news about politics, business and technology shaping our world.

Vox Media, LLC Terms of Service and Privacy Notice

By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Notice and consent to receive email correspondence from us.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2022/12/7-great-things-about-donald-trumps-dumb-nft-announcement.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos