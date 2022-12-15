‘White Paper Movement’ Erupts Again, Experts Say: Xi Jinping Is in Danger





In response to the economic downturn and the “white paper movement”, the Chinese government hastily lifted the lockdown and ended the “zero-COVID” policy. But unexpectedly, on the night of December 12, student protests broke out at six universities. Other crises are also approaching China. The universities that sparked protests on December 12 are located in Fujian, Jiangxi, Jiangsu, Sichuan and Yunnan. The reasons for the protests are different. For example, graduates ofJiangxi Medical Collegefrom Nanchang University and students from Nanjing Medical University both demanded to be paid fair internship salaries and objected to unfair treatment. The students ofFuzhou Universityprotested the school’s change in its plans to send students home. Graduates ofXuzhou Medical Universityprotested because they were sent to the frontline to care for COVID-19 positive patients but were not provided with the necessary protective equipment. Wu Guoguang, a senior researcher at Stanford University, USA, said VOA on November 28 that the most significant significance of the “White Paper Movement” so far is that the Chinese people have overcome their fear and stand up courageously. VOA on December 13 released a list that, in addition to the pandemic prevention policy and the White Paper movement, in politics, Xi Jinping also faces the risk of successor and succession issues, as well as the problem from Taiwan. Cheng Xiaonong, an expert on Chinese affairs, analyzed that Xi Jinping did not dare to form a successor: “Because his current position was already in a situation where ‘after the outburst, the rebuke came’, so he could not not let go or form a successor. Any successor can overthrow the government after Xi’s death. This successor can also kick Xi Jinping in the mud. Regarding the situation,neil thomas, senior analyst for China and Northeast Asia affairs at global political risk consultancy Eurasia Group, said Xi Jinping plans to rule until he can no longer. . “The question of Xi Jinping’s political succession is now a huge risk for China. We know it’s going to happen, we know it’s going to be a big deal, but we don’t know when and how it’s going to happen. » China is currently facing deep social conflicts, increasingly acute internal conflicts, and the constant defense and antagonism of the international community. Analysts believe that Xi Jinping is likely to face many troubles in the face of this explosive situation. For example, Cheng Xiaonong analyzes that Xi Jinping has become a “lonely person” within the CCP, “more than a million civil servants have been punished, and above all, civil servants are now cut off from their sources of wealth. Originally, every official had a goal, how much money they should earn in this life, moving to a foreign country, doing US green card, buying a house, just enjoying happiness in old age, these are all their Goals. Now that goal has been completely destroyed by Xi Jinping, so not just a few million, but tens of millions, even the Party elite are cringing. Therefore, according to this interpretation, Xi Jinping is a loner in the institution. Song Yongyi, a China affairs expert and retired professor at California State University, US, told VOA, “Once something happens, the Xi administration will crumble.” Maybe you are interested:

