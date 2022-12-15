Donald Trump’s ‘major announcement’ is a cringey NTF line from himself





Donald Trump really lives in his own fantasy world.

The former president, 76, teased a major announcement with a superhero-themed video that sparked a whirlwind of speculation on Wednesday only to reveal on Thursday that he had in fact just launched a new range of digital trading cards .

The 45th President’s New NFT Collection Represents Who Else? itself in various forms of highly virtual reality.

Trump is shown with a chiseled chest wearing a cape, triumphantly riding an elephant and sporting a dapper James Bond-style tuxedo in the cards, according to his announcement on Truth Social.

Hello everyone, it’s Donald Trump, hope your all-time favorite president better than Lincoln, better than Washington, with an important announcement, Trump said in a tone-deaf video linked to the post. “I’m doing my first official Donald J. Trump NFT collection.

The former leader of the free world then urged fans to buy the so-called Donald Trump digital trading tokens which he described as a baseball card for just $99 each.

It looks like his figure, doesn’t it? Instagram/collecttrump

Would make a great Christmas gift. Do not wait. They will disappear, I believe, very quickly! he added on Truth Social, with a gasp of desperation.

Trump’s self-enlarging cards, arguably a megalomaniac’s perfect gift to himself, also portray the former president as a cowboy and as a sunglasses-wearing astronaut.

He said that NFTs feature some truly amazing artwork relating to my life and career and buying one is a ticket to a very exclusive community.

On Wednesday, the former president teased the announcement with a superhero-themed video luring his Truth Social supporters with a promise of something big the next day.

One of Trump’s new NFT cards features him as an astronaut.collecttrumpcards.com

In this short clip, Trump tells viewers that America needs a superhero! as Marvel World-like music blared.

A cut then revealed an animated version of the ex-president posing as Superman in front of Trump Tower, ripping his suit to reveal his muscular chest and a red T-logo bodysuit.

The announcement surprised and amused critics on social media.

“This is how you become irrelevant,” wrote one Twitter user, “not with a bang or a moan, but announcing a moan as a bang.”

An example of digital trading cards shows Trump as the Texas Ranger. collecttrumpcards.com The 45-yard line. collecttrumpcards.com

Trump as an airman. collecttrumpcards.com

“The best part is that it waited until everyone agreed that most NFTs are a scam and a group of celebrities are being sued for promoting it to start this,” noted the pseudonymous commenter AG. Hamilton.

“He doesn’t want to run,” theorized Spectator World editor Stephen L. Miller. “He thinks he has to because he lost but he doesn’t want to.”

“Looks like the Trump 2024 campaign isn’t quite hitting its fundraising goals yet,” joked attorney and podcast host Jeff Blehar.

