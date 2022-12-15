Bajwa did in Pakistan that no enemy could, says Imran





LAHORE:

Lamenting once again shackled rule and control during his tenure in the Prime Minister’s Office, Imran said General (Retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa “has done in Pakistan what no enemy could do in the country”, adding which the former army chief had given NRO II at the time. opposition.

“General (Retired) Bajwa asked me to grant NRO II to the opposition at the time when the government had to pass laws relating to the Financial Action Task Force. This is General (Retired) retirement) Bajwa who gave the NRO II to the then opposition,” PTI said. the leader said in his address to the nation via video link.

Imran said the way his party had been treated over the past seven months was “unprecedented”.

“[Our allies] were receiving calls from unknown numbers and were told to stop supporting Imran Khan,” he said.

“What happened with Arshad Sharif, Azam Swati, Shahbaz Gul and Jameel Farooqui only happened because they made statements in our favour,” he added.

The PTI chairman said he had not witnessed the kind of human rights abuses under former dictator General Musharraf that happened this time around.

“No enemy could do what General (Retired) Bajwa did in Pakistan.”

Imran dispelled the impression that he was seeking help from the establishment to return to power and hoped that the establishment would remain “neutral”.

“I want the establishment to be neutral so that its honor increases,” he insisted, noting that the distance between the establishment and the public had widened in recent years.

He reaffirmed that a strong army was in the interest of the country and that he did not want the institution to weaken. He stressed that criticizing some “black sheep” of the institution was “not the same as criticizing the military”.

He stressed that it was important for all stakeholders, including the establishment and the judiciary, to realize that the Pakistani economy was now at a crucial point.

“I want to say this to all institutions today […] what happens today will affect you all […] the whole country will collapse and if that happens, national security will be the most affected.

He further said that if a country defaults, national security is the first area to be affected, adding that “everyone knows what those who help the country to bail out will ask for if Pakistan defaults.”

Furthermore, Imran also condemned the treatment suffered by PTI party leaders Azam Swati and Shahbaz Gill and claimed that “attempts have been made to weaken the largest national party in Pakistan”.

Date of dissolution of meetings

Imran said he would announce the date for the dissolution of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab assemblies on December 17 to trigger polls in more than “70% of Pakistan within 90 days in accordance with the law”.

He confirmed his resolve to have the assemblies dissolved, the date of which would be revealed at the party’s public rally at the iconic Liberty Chowk in Lahore.

Following the dissolution of the assemblies, the party will organize elections in the provinces, added the former Prime Minister.

Imran’s statement came a day after he held a meeting of PTI leaders from Central Punjab and Lahore in which party lawmakers expressed their full support for the party chairman’s decision. The former prime minister announced his decision to scuttle elected houses at the end of the “long march” in Rawalpindi last month, in a bid to force the PML-N-led coalition to hold snap polls.

“The law stipulates that as soon as the assemblies are dissolved, the elections must take place within 90 days,” he said during his address.

“Ideally, if elections are held in 70% of the country, they could simply hold a general election. But it’s unfortunate that criminals sit [in the government] and they don’t care about the country and when bad times take hold of the country, they will leave the country,” the PTI President lamented.

Criticizing the government for creating obstacles, Imran attributed the coalition leaders’ reluctance to step down to their anxiety over their corruption deals. “They fear that if a new government takes power, their corruption cases will be reopened.”

NA resignations

Imran also announced that all members of the PTI National Assembly – whose resignations have not been accepted – will ask the speaker of the assembly to accept their resignations.

PTI leader Qasim Suri, in his capacity as interim president on April 13, had accepted the resignation of 123 PTI MPs, who had complied with the call of their party’s chairman, Imran Khan, after his dismissal from the Prime Minister’s office through a vote of no confidence. motion earlier in the month.

However, on 17 April, the newly elected NA Speaker, Ashraf, had requested the assembly secretariat to reprocess the resignations of PTI MPs and present them to him so that they could be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Earlier this week, the NA chairman urged PTI lawmakers to return to parliament, saying he would not accept any of their resignations unless he was ‘satisfied’ they had not were presented under duress.

Disqualification attempts

Imran once again aimed his guns at the chief electoral commissioner and his “one-point programme” to have him disqualified – an example of which, Imran said, was the Toshakhana affair and foreign funding.

“The day the Toshakhana case goes to court […] I can say in writing that everything I did was legal,” he said. “As soon as the investigation is completed, it will be clear that the PTI is the only party in the country that has done proper political fundraising.”

He recalled that his party had gone to court on several occasions to ask that the financing cases of all political parties be heard together. However, he regretted that this did not happen “because when the files open, everyone will know how they are fundraising”.

