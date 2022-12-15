Xi Jinping addresses the opening ceremony of the COP15 high-level segment, part 2_Xinhua





Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses via video conference the opening ceremony of the high-level segment of the second part of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15), held in Montreal, Canada, on December 15. 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xueren) BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday addressed via video link the opening ceremony of the high-level segment of the second part of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15), held in Montreal, Canada. Noting that mankind lives in a community with a shared future, Xi said solidarity and cooperation are the only effective way to tackle global challenges. “A healthy ecosystem is essential for the prosperity of civilization. We must work together to promote harmonious coexistence between man and nature, build a community of all life on Earth, and create a clean and beautiful world for all of us” , Xi said. said. “We need to build global consensus on biodiversity protection, work together for the conclusion of the post-2020 global biodiversity framework and identify targets and pathways for global biodiversity protection,” the president said. “We must advance the global process of protecting biodiversity, turn ambition into action, support developing countries in capacity building and coordinate efforts to combat climate change, biodiversity loss and other challenges. world,” he added. “We must promote green development through the protection of biodiversity, accelerate the green transition of development patterns and lifestyles, and leverage the Global Development Initiative (GDI) to deliver greater benefits to people of all countries,” he said. “We should uphold a fair and equitable world order on biodiversity protection, firmly uphold genuine multilateralism, firmly support the UN-centered international system and the international order based on international law, and form a strong synergy to protect the Earth, our common homeland,” he added. China has made active efforts to promote ecological progress and biodiversity protection, Xi said, adding that the diversity, stability and sustainability of the ecosystem have been steadily improving. “We have found a way to protect biodiversity with Chinese characteristics,” Xi said. In the future, China will continue to push forward ecological progress and plan its development within the context of promoting harmonious coexistence between man and nature, Xi noted. “We will respond to the Action Plan for the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration and launch a large number of key projects on the protection and restoration of biodiversity. We will deepen international exchanges and cooperation,” said Mr. xi. “We will do our best to provide support and assistance to other developing countries through the International Coalition for Green Development of the Belt and Road Initiative and the Kunming Biodiversity Fund, so as to to elevate global biodiversity governance to a new level,” he added.

