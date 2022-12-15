Best of 2022 – Indonesia in Melbourne

Indonesia to Melbourne will take a short break during the New Year period. In our last post of the year, we present to you the most read articles and talk about indonesia episodes of 2022 plus a few more of our favorites.

While Covid-19 remained a constant presence in our lives throughout 2022, the biggest stories on the blog and podcast this year were about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Indonesia’s G20 Presidency, impunity policing following the shocking Kanjuruhan tragedy and lingering concerns over Indonesia’s democratic decline, highlighted most recently by the passage of a flawed and regressive penal code (KUHP).

Why do so many Indonesians support the Russian invasion of Ukraine?

In our most popular article for 2022, influencer of global reporting on Indonesia, Radityo Dharmaputra, examined why so many Indonesians online appeared to support Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Noodle diplomacy: the G20 and the politics of instant noodles

What does Indomie have to do with the G20 Summit? In the second most read article for 2022, Elna Tulus used the example of instant noodles to demonstrate the interdependence of the economies of the G20 countries.

Citayam Fashion Week: the social divide and the city

In mid-2022, Indonesians were captivated when young people from the outskirts of Jakarta gathered in central Jakarta for an impromptu DIY fashion show dubbed Citayam Fashion Week. In the third most-viewed article of 2022, Asri Saraswati wrote that while fads were fun, the phenomenon exposed some of the deep class issues facing Jakarta and the people who live there.

Indonesia without Luhut Pandjaitan

Tata Mustasya of Greenpeace Indonesia looked at the extent of Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitans’ interests in coal mining, a sector he is also responsible for overseeing.

Strange Bedfellows: Why Do Far-Right Leaders Support Promoting Moderate Islam in Indonesia?

Dr Ahmad Rizky M Umar has revealed that Indonesia’s promotion of moderate Islam and Nusantara Islam has received unlikely support from global far-right figures including Indian politician Ram Madhav and Prime Minister Hungarian Viktor Orbn.

Indonesia survives the Omicron wave. But is it really time to scrap the mask rules?

Indonesia handled the Omicron wave much better than the Delta wave in 2021. But in March, Tiara Marthias and Likke Prawidya Putri warned against complacency and urged Indonesians not to give up masking just yet and to social distancing.

Megawatis joke exposes classist and racist views of political elite

Former President Megawati Soejarnoputri was widely criticized for her comments about West Papuans and meatball soup sellers. Tamara Soukotta penned a scathing piece, saying Megawatis’ flippant comments revealed how the elite really feel about working-class Papuans and Indonesians.

The end of police reform

In the wake of the horrific Kanjuruhan Stadium disaster, Jacqui Baker has examined what recent police scandals may reveal about the nature of police power and the kinds of political contestations that occurred within the policing establishment before the 2024 elections.

The new Penal Code: authoritarianism disguised as decolonization

The government could have claimed that the new Penal Code (KUHP) decolonized the Indonesian criminal justice system, but Airlangga Pribadi Kusman wrote that the KUHP had in fact reintroduced the kind of authoritarian provisions that were a central part of Dutch colonialism.

Indonesia finally has a law to protect victims of sexual violence. But the fight is not over yet.

In one of the few bright spots for 2022, Indonesia passed a long-awaited sexual violence law. Tunggal Pawestri and blog editor Tim Mann looked at the key elements of the new law and the challenges that await its implementation.

The 2024 election is shaping up to be a four-horse race, as elite maneuvering intensifies

The 2024 election is still over a year away. Alexander R Arifianto reviewed the main contenders to run in the race to replace President Joko Widodo in 2024.

Democracy won’t move to Indonesia’s new capital

Wasisto Raharjo Jati and Athiqah Nur Alami have written about an issue that has yet to receive much attention in discussions about the Indonesian capital’s controversial new residents in the city who will not be able to vote for their own local government.

Indonesian Oligarchs Defend Their Wealth Over Democracy

Earlier this year, several ministers and political party figures publicly pleaded for President Joko Widodo to extend his term beyond the constitutional two-term limit. Yassar Aulia wrote that these calls really boil down to oligarchs wanting to keep the benefits they enjoyed during his presidency.

Associate Professor Ika Idris Digital Literacy and Disinformation

How big is the problem of misinformation and disinformation in Indonesia? Is the government helping or hindering efforts to solve the problem? Tito Ambyo spoke with Associate Professor Ika Idris in Talking Indonesia’s most popular episode of 2022.

Dr Amalinda Savirani Progressive Politics

What does it mean to be “progressive” in an Indonesian context? What does the experience of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) in 2019 reveal about support for progressive politics in the country? Dr Dave McRae spoke with Universitas Gadjah Mada scholar Dr Amalinda Savirani in the second most popular episode of Talking Indonesia this year.

William Yanko Hip Hop

How do Indonesian hip-hop artists address social and political issues in their music? How do issues of ethnicity, sexism, and masculinity influence hip-hop lyrics? Tito Ambyo explored these questions and many more with doctoral student William Yanko.

Dr Dicky Budiman Omicron Wave Management

As the Omicron wave peaked in Indonesia in early 2022, Dr Jemma Purdey spoke with Dr Dicky Budiman about how Indonesia’s healthcare systems were coping. What lessons have been learned from the Delta wave in mid-2021? Did vaccinations help prevent a more serious outbreak?

Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Dr. Jess Melvin and Dr. Annie Pohlman Aceh

Dr. Jacqui Baker spoke to Dr. Jess Melvin and Dr. Annie Pohlman about the landmark report of the Aceh Truth and Reconciliation Commission, drawn from the testimonies of more than 5,000 victims of rights violations in the province. What impact will the report have on the politics and society of Aceh, and more broadly on Indonesia?