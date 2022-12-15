Donald Trump’s major announcement turns out to be an NFT collection





Earlier in the week, Donald Trump teased a “major announcement” on Truth Social, the platform he turned to after being banned from Twitter last year. On Thursday, the former president revealed the news, which proved disappointing even to some Trump supporters.

The big reveal is a new NFT collection. “My official Donald Trump digital trading card collection is here!” he posted. Trump never used the abbreviation “NFT” in the post, but that’s what “digital trading cards” are all about: 45,000 NFTs on the Polygon blockchain, priced at $99 each.

More than 12,000 have been sold since Trump’s announcement, according to OpenSea data, generating more than $1.2 million. If the entire collection sells – 45,000 is an unusually large size for an NFT set, which typically consists of 10,000 pieces – it would fetch $4.45 million. Creators also get a 10% discount on all NFTs sold on secondary markets like OpenSea.

The Trump NFT infomercial is beyond parody. Jesus Christ on a Popsicle stick levels from beyond parody. (I know you’re going to think this is a deep fake parody. It’s not. I just watched it on his website.) pic.twitter.com/2hEHzcUxAk

Dan Murphy (@bungdan) December 15, 2022

Donald Trump in 2021: Crypto is dangerous. It can be an explosion like we’ve never seen before.

Donald Trump in 2022: I’m doing my first official NFT collection. pic.twitter.com/lHRxWUYNqw

Altcoin Daily (@AltcoinDailyio) December 15, 2022

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are tokens on a blockchain that prove ownership of a digital asset. They are to digital assets what a deed is to a house. The first NFT collections date back to 2017, but the market exploded last year as a powerful wave of speculation sent prices skyrocketing. The most famous collection, The Bored Ape Yacht Club, launched at around $250 and peaked earlier this year at $400,000 apiece.

Yet economic uncertainty and rising interest rates have dampened enthusiasm considerably. Trading volume on OpenSea, the biggest marketplace for such commodities, hit $250 million last month, up from $2.5 billion in May. Trump’s foray into NFTs follows that of his wife Melania, but comes at a much less auspicious time.

Trump described the art as “very much like a baseball card, but hopefully a lot more exciting.” Purchasing a Trump NFT allows you to enter a raffle to win a number of prizes, including a one-on-one meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago. Those who purchase more than 45 cards can automatically meet the former president at a gala dinner in Florida. So far, 69 people have over 45 of the NFTs in their digital wallets, according to data from Dune.

NFT INT, the company behind the collection, states on its site that the money raised will not go to Trump’s presidential campaign in 2024. It seems that Trump himself is not behind the project and has rather allowed his likeness.

“NFT INT LLC is not owned, operated or controlled by Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization, CIC Digital LLC or any of their respective directors or affiliates. NFT INT LLC uses the name, likeness and image of Donald J. Trump under paid license from CIC Digital LLC, whose license may be terminated or revoked according to its terms,” reads the collection’s website.

