Thousands Protest Against Sentencing of Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu | Political news
Supporters of Ekrem Imamoglu gather in Istanbul after a court sentenced the mayor to prison and banned him from politics.
Thousands of people in Istanbul protested against the condemnation and political ban of the city’s mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, criticizing the Turkish government ahead of next year’s elections which are expected to be a major test for President Recep Tayyip Erdogans.
A Turkish court on Wednesday sentenced Erdogan’s popular rival Imamoglu to two years and seven months in prison for insulting public officials.
The conviction and political ban must be upheld by an appeals court, and Imamoglu will continue to serve as mayor of Turkey’s largest city while his appeal is heard.
The verdict drew widespread criticism at home and abroad.
As patriotic music blared, crowds waved Turkish flags outside the Istanbul Municipality building in the city of 16 million on Thursday. A large banner depicting the portrait of Turkey’s founder, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, was hung on the building.
Imamoglu, 52, and the leaders of six Turkish opposition parties marched neck and neck through the crowd of supporters on Wednesday.
I have absolutely no fear of their illegitimate verdict, Imamoglu told the crowd. I have no judges to protect me, but I have 16 million Istanbulites and our nation behind me.
He said his prison sentence punished his success.
Sometimes in our country no success goes unpunished, he says. I see this meaningless and illegal punishment imposed on me as a reward for my success.
Al Jazeeras Sinem Koseoglu, reporting from the Istanbul rally, said that even if the appeals court upholds the verdict, Imamoglu can challenge the verdict in the Supreme Court.
Until the Supreme Court’s final decision, Ekrem Imamoglu has the legal right to remain mayor of Istanbul and the political ban will not be imposed on him, Koseoglu said.
But, many people here say that yesterday’s court decision is completely illegal.
Imamoglu was convicted for insulting public officials in a speech he gave after winning the 2019 Istanbul election. Critics say Turkish courts are bending to Erdogan’s will. The government claims that the judiciary is independent.
The US State Department said it was deeply troubled and disappointed by Imamoglu’s potential withdrawal.
Germany called it a blow to democracy while France urged Turkey to reverse its trend away from the rule of law, democracy and respect for fundamental rights.
Presidential and parliamentary elections due in June could be the biggest political challenge yet for Erdogan after two decades in power, as Turks grapple with rising costs of living after currency collapse and soaring inflation.
The six-party opposition alliance formed against Erdogan, led by the Imamoglus Republican People’s Party (CHP), has yet to agree on its presidential candidate. Imamoglu has been mooted as a possible challenger and polls suggest he would beat Erdogan.
Imamoglu was put on trial for a speech in which he said those who canceled the initial 2019 vote in which he narrowly beat an Erdogans AK party candidate were fools. Imamoglu says his remark was a response to Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu for using the same language against him.
After the first results were annulled, he comfortably won the new vote, ending the 25-year rule in Turkey’s largest city by the AK Party and its predecessor, the Welfare Party.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
