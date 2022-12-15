Donald Trump reveals ‘major announcement’: $99 digital trading cards of himself – National





There’s no denying that Donald Trump has had a diverse career, but new trading cards the former president just released depict Trump as anything from a brilliant superhero to an astronaut in full space gear.

Trump, 76, after teasing a “major announcement”, on Thursday launched his own exclusive digital trading cards that are also non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on his Truth Social account.

“MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT! My official Donald Trump trading card collection is here! Trump wrote. “These limited edition cards feature incredible ART from my life and career!”

Donald Trump revealed the launch of his NFT trading cards on his Truth Social account on December 15, 2022. Truth Social / @realDonaldTrump

The former president compared NFTs to “a baseball card”.

The digital trading cards cost US$99 (about $135) each. There are 45 different cards currently available, an obvious nod to Trump’s tenure as the 45th President of the United States.

Earlier this week, Trump posted a 15-second video in which he said, “America needs a superhero.” An image of Trump with an open shirt revealing a red superhero costume with a “T” on his chest then appears on screen, accompanied by laser beams coming from Trump’s eyes.

In a new video on the official Collect Trump Cards website, Trump describes himself as “hopefully your favorite president of all time; better than Lincoln; better than Washington.

Several of the digitized trading cards can be seen in the video, including ones that depict Trump as a cowboy and Trump raising his fist in front of Mount Rushmore.

Trump nft maps pic.twitter.com/QEMABv1ehv

— frxresearch (@frxresearch) December 15, 2022

Every purchase of a trading card comes with automatic entry into a raffle for “thousands of amazing prizes” and the chance to “meet the one and only #45”. According to the Collect Trump Cards website, these prizes range from a Miami dinner with Trump to a Zoom call with the former president and hand-signed souvenirs.

Sweepstakes can also be entered without a trading card purchase via mail-in ballot.

If someone buys the 45 trading cards that would cost US$4,455 ($6,082), the website says they’re “guaranteed a ticket to dinner with the president.” It is not known where and when this dinner will take place, or how many guests would be present.

Trading cards can be purchased using a credit card or cryptocurrency.

On social media, the Trump Trading Cards have been heavily ridiculed.

Ted Lieu, California Member of the House of Representatives and Democrat, tweeted his disdain for the cards.

“Dear MAGA friends: I hope you now understand that Donald Trump disrespects you and thinks you are suckers,” he wrote.

Dear MAGA friends: I hope you now know that Donald Trump disrespects you and thinks you are suckers.#MajorAnnouncement https://t.co/rh03x2FJqB

— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) December 15, 2022

Other social media users mocked Trump outright. Many speculated that Trump was “broken”.

What’s wrong baby? You barely touched your Donald Trump trading cards pic.twitter.com/wqGqHM4xt5

— Dave Jones (@WelshGasDoc) December 15, 2022

I am REALLY speechless.

Trump trading cards for $99.

He MUST be broke.

pic.twitter.com/BKDMBnuHns

— Malynda Hale (@MalyndaHale) December 15, 2022

I think Trump’s digital trading cards are unrealistic pic.twitter.com/PgeoJTVBrd

— Davram (@davramdavram) December 15, 2022

The major announcement of Trumps being a bunch of digital Pokmon cards is literally the funniest possible outcome, like you can’t get more pathetic than that

— Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) December 15, 2022

There is ZERO PERCENT chance that the primary MAGA audience that might buy Trump NFTs actually understands what NFTs are. There will be a lot of angry people tweeting if they don’t get a pack of cards and gum in the mail. #MajorAnnouncement

— VAN (@RightHandVAN) December 15, 2022

I think it’s something you’re going to like, you’re going to like it a lot, Trump said of the trading cards. He said the cards make a great Christmas gift. (There’s even a specifically festive trading card of a digitized Trump standing in a red suit jacket and Santa hat.)

The Collect Trump Cards website was sure to clarify that the exclusive collectible cards “are intended as collectibles for individual enjoyment only, and not as investment vehicles.”

