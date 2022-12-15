Donald Trump’s $99 Digital Trading Card Is The Saddest Thing I’ve Ever Seen





A muscular Trump poses in a form-fitting superhero outfit.

If you or a far-right parent wants to be a mark in Donald Trump’s latest scam, you’re in luck. For the low price of $99 and your irreplaceable dignity, you can now own an official Donald Trump NFT.

A new line of expensive, non-fungible tokens is apparently the major announcement that Trump first teased yesterday, in a Truth Social article stating that AMERICA NEEDS A SUPERHERO! The accompanying teaser video showed a brief glimpse of a muscular Trump-like figure adorned like Superman, with animated lasers beaming from his eyes. And now we know: this major announcement is just a new line of NFTs.

I went to Trump’s account on Truth Social so you don’t have to. The former president wrote:

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT! My official Donald Trump digital trading card collection is here! These limited edition cards feature amazing ART from my life and career! Collect all your favorite Trump digital trading cards, much like a baseball card, but hopefully a lot more exciting. Go to collecttrumpcards.com/ & GET YOUR CARDS NOW! Only $99 each! Would make a great Christmas gift. Do not wait. They will disappear, I believe, very quickly!

Aside from Trump firing fiery lasers from both of his eyes, other NFTs in the lineup feature him photoshopped awkwardly in garish outfits. But wait, there’s more! If you buy one of these digital collectibles, you could win the opportunity to meet him over dinner, play golf, or talk to the ex-president on a Zoom call.

I don’t know which is more depressing: the sheer insecurity that comes with these NFT trading cards, or the plausibility that his cult of Republican goons might actually buy them in droves. There’s also a chance he’ll sell that junk to fund his next presidential campaign (he officially announced his intention to run last month).

The crypto industry is full of scammers who manage to get away with millions of dollars, so I’m actually surprised it took him this long to start peddling a digital collectible. Guess he didn’t have much free time as he was busy fending off four major criminal investigations. Last December, justice condemned the Trump Organization for tax evasion. In August, the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago club and found he had taken documents related to nuclear weapons. The New York Attorney General recently sued the Trump family for financial fraud. Last month, Trump was subpoenaed to testify before the committee investigating the Jan. 6 uprising.

If he manages to sell 40 of those trading cards, he will be able to repay the $4,000 he owes for being found in contempt of court on Tuesday. I wish him the best.

