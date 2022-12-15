Imran Khan expected to dissolve assemblies by December 23





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry (L) speaks during a press conference alongside PTI Vice President Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Lahore, on December 15, 2022. YouTube/GeoNews

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan expected to dissolve the assemblies on December 17 or 23, party deputy chairman Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday.

While the PTI insists that only snapshot polls are the solution to end the current political and economic instability in the country, Fawad said, “The coalition government is not serious about dialogue.”

The claim comes a day after the PTI chairman announced he would give a date for the dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies on December 17 at a public rally.

Assuring his party had tried to hold talks with the government, Fawad said even President Arif Alvi had tried to negotiate with the leaders but was “upset” by their attitude.

The ex-minister claimed that the government is not “serious” to hold talks because it is aware that when the country heads towards general elections, the people will opt for the PTI. “Once the political interventions are over, everyone will see [who will come out victorious]. I hope that all state institutions will work for the stability of the country.”

The ousted prime minister also denied the impression that the PTI is looking to the establishment for support. However, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah told Khan a day earlier “that the establishment would not get him the date of the elections and facilities similar to the 2018 general election” would not be available.

Moreover, Fawad also noted that the PTI lawmakers who resigned en masse in April this year were not receiving their salaries and asked Qureshi to investigate whether the government had “taken their salaries”.

“Selective” acceptance of resignations

For his part, Qureshi told reporters that National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf resorted to “unconstitutional measures” when he accepted selective resignations from PTI MPs.

“123 of our lawmakers resigned en masse […] but their resignations were selectively accepted. It is unconstitutional,” the former foreign minister said.

Despite this, the people gave Khan the mandate in the by-election as the PTI beat the ruling all-party alliance in the Center in the majority of the polls.

“They used our resignations to achieve their political goals. But we still won 75% of the by-elections,” he added.

The vice president said he was also writing to the president to decide on a date for accepting PTI’s resignations. “He can either accept all of our resignations at once or call us individually.”

