Xi Jinping – Congress to Narendra Modi: What does China have on you?





Xi and Modi in Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu, on October 11, 2019. PTI picture

The Congress said on Thursday that the Narendra Modi government wanted the opposition and the media to turn a blind eye to what was happening on the Chinese border, and asked what constraint imposed such an attitude on the prime minister. What is your (Narendra Modis) relationship with China? What do they have against you? What pressure is working on you? There must be a reason, Congress spokesman Pawan Khera told a news conference in Rajasthan.

Congress has repeatedly blamed Modi personally rather than the government for the lack of a firm response to China. Several congressional spokespersons cited how Modi spoke of a special relationship with his Chinese counterpart XiJinping and met him 18 times, first as chief minister and then as prime minister. The Modi government has blocked repeated opposition demands to allow a debate in parliament on the May 2020 Chinese incursions into eastern Ladakh, and there have been clashes on the Arunachal Pradesh border. The government wants the opposition and the media to turn a blind eye to what is happening at the borders with China. The Prime Minister keeps his mouth shut. If he opens his mouth about it, he gives China a good word, Khera said. His statement no one entered damaged India’s negotiating position. We are paying a heavy price. Modi had on June 19, 2020 four days after a clash in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh killed 20 Indian soldiers and at least 4 Chinese soldiers said no one entered India or occupied Indian territory. China seized on this declaration to deny any intrusion and claim ownership of all the territory it held. Why did Modi meet the Chinese president 18 times? Why did he plan to introduce Mandarin (the main Chinese language) in schools and colleges in Gujarat? Khera asked. Why is a Chinese company preferred for land allocation in Dholera (Gujarat) where MoUs worth Rs 43,000 crore have been signed with them? Why did you hire Chinese companies banned worldwide?… What pressure is on you? Congress Communications Chief Jairam Ramesh, who was present at the press conference, said: Former Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj said that trade and terror cannot go together. Does this principle only apply to Pakistan? We see business as usual with China after the Ladakh intrusion, more imports, less exports. Why haven’t Chinese companies been blacklisted yet? red eye sting Recalling the prime minister’s last meeting with Jinping in Bali, Khera said: Do not insult our brave army. Bowing to the Chinese president wearing a red kurta is different from showing red eyes. This was a reference to Modis’ comment, before he became prime minister, that India should show red eyes to China instead of being scared (which he blamed on the UPA government at the time). On Thursday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also got in on the act, tweeting: It looks like there are Chinese specs on the Modi government’s red eyes. Aren’t we allowed to speak against China in the Indian Parliament? At the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asked when the Modi government would show its red eyes to China, expressing dismay at the record rise in trade with the country despite border tensions. Adhir hastily raised the issue during Zero Hour, aware that he would not be allowed to speak at length about China. He started by mentioning the cyberattack on the All India Institute of Medical Sciences server, allegedly from China, before quickly moving on to castigating the government over its policy towards China. The attack on AIIMS (server) came from China, Adhir said, referring to a newspaper report. There are also reports that in the midst of the border clashes with China, when China embraced aggression against us, today’s government, instead of showing its red eyes, increased the imports from China.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/india/congress-to-narendra-modi-what-has-china-got-on-you/cid/1904135 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos