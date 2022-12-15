Trump unveils plans to take on tech companies if he wins in 2024 on appeal to conservative base





Donald Trump vowed on Thursday that if elected president again, he would ban federal money being used to label speech as disinformation or disinformation, fire federal officials who engaged in what he called national censorship and punish universities engaging in censorship activities with federal funding cuts.

Trump unveiled his plans that include proposed unilateral executive orders as well as legislation that would require congressional approval in a video on Truth Social as part of his free speech platform, the first of several videos by Trump. policy announcement to be released as part of his campaign for a second term is working to recalibrate after a lackluster launch.

Trump has not held any public campaign events or left his home state of Florida since announcing his third presidential candidacy last month.

As advisers and aides worked to build infrastructure for a 2024 campaign, the former president remained embroiled in a number of high-profile legal battles and faced criticism for hosting a dinner date with the Holocaust denier. the Holocaust and white supremacist Nick Fuentes and rapper Kanye West.

Trump is expected to start campaigning and traveling after the start of the new year with a series of what are described as smaller events, and his team will unveil a new website as early as next week, sources close to CNN told CNN. planning.

With the unveiling of his free speech platform, Trump is focusing on an issue that has galvanized members of the right, and his base in particular, who have opposed the way social media companies moderate content and claimed that corporations are unfairly targeting conservatives. . In recent weeks, Twitter owner Elon Musk has published internal Twitter communications through independent journalists, which right-wingers have cited as evidence of improper content moderation.

Trump alluded in the video to the recent release of these Twitter files, saying that within hours of taking office, he would sign an executive order prohibiting any federal department or agency from getting along with any organization, company or person, to censor, to limit, to categorise. or interfere with the freedom of expression of American citizens. He promised a Justice Department investigation into censorship, imploring House Republicans to send preservation letters to the Biden administration, the Biden campaign and all of Silicon Valley’s tech giants. ordering not to destroy the censorship evidence.

Trump has proposed that some federal and intelligence officials be forced to wait seven years before working for certain tech companies to deal with the problems of major platforms infiltrated by legions of former Deep States and intelligence officials. He also proposed barring nonprofits and academic programs that censor speech from receiving federal funding. Trump said universities that engaged in certain activities, such as flagging content for removal, should lose access to federal research funds and federal student loan support for a period of five years or more.

Trump continued his efforts to revise Section 230, which currently provides legal protection to tech companies and allows them to moderate content.

Digital platforms should only benefit from the protection of immunity under Section 230 if they meet high standards of neutrality, transparency, fairness and non-discrimination, Trump said. The former president began proposing to limit Section 230 during his first term.

Trump added that Congress should pass a digital bill of rights that would require government officials to obtain a court order before removing online content and notify users if their content is restricted or removed.

Earlier Thursday, Trump launched a new digital trading card that showcases his life and career. In a message to Truth Social, the former president said his first non-fungible token, or NFT, looked a lot like a baseball card, noting a cost of $99 each. At least one of Trump’s released digital collectibles depicts him as a comic book superhero, sporting a giant T on his chest and a golden Trump champion belt. The website where consumers can purchase the digital collectibles adamantly denies that any of the funds will go to Trumps 2024 presidential campaign.

