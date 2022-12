Thousands of demonstrators against the condemnation of the mayor of Istanbul

Thousands of people in Turkey are protesting against the condemnation and political ban of the city’s mayor, Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu.

Supporters of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu gather in Istanbul to oppose his conviction and political ban. Thousands of Turks gathered in a square in central Istanbul on Thursday to protest against the political ban of the city’s mayor, Ekrem mamolu, ahead of next year’s presidential elections. A court on Wednesday sentenced Ekrem mamolu to more than two years in prison and barred him from practicing politics during the same period, for insulting members of the Supreme Electoral Council in 2019. Earlier in the day, Imamoglu announced his rejection of the verdict, stressing that he faced “the coup against the will of the people”. For his part, Imamoglu’s lawyer has confirmed that he will appeal the conviction, which means that he will remain as mayor; however, he is now excluded from the presidential elections scheduled for next year. The US State Department said it was “deeply disturbed and disappointed” by the possibility of excluding one of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s biggest rivals from the political scene. Germany described the decision as “a blow to democracy”, while France urged Turkey to “reverse its trend away from the rule of law, democracy and respect for fundamental rights “. It comes six months ahead of elections in which Turkey’s opposition is doing its best to oust President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who ruled the country for 20 years, while a jail term for Imamoglu has raised the risk of a presidential struggle between opposition poles. Turkey’s troubled opposition is struggling to unite behind a single candidate to challenge Erdogan in the upcoming elections. However, the leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), Kamal Kilicdaroglu, is still working hard for the candidacy, and Meral Aksener of the nationalist Iyi “Good Party” has also seen his electoral ratings soar. The people have their will. We would like to thank our esteemed leaders, deputies, municipal ministers and Istanbulites who never left us alone in Saraçhane today. No amount of judgment play, no attempt to stop us from doing so can divert us from our path. pic.twitter.com/jsoHBnDHht — Ekrem mamolu (@ekrem_imamoglu) December 15, 2022 Imamoglu and six opposition party leaders walked side by side through a crowd of supporters at a rally meant to show their defiance of Erdogan. “I am absolutely not afraid of their illegitimate verdict,” Imamoglu addressed the crowd, adding, “I have no judges to protect me, but I have 16 million Istanbulites and our nation behind me”. A MetroPoll A poll showed that even voters of Erdogan’s Islamic-origin AKP party believe that “the lawsuit against Imamoglu was politically motivated”. Is the case against mamolu really a defamation case, or a political case? pic.twitter.com/XzhQ1DPpzt — MetroPOLL Aratrma (@metropoll) December 14, 2022 The poll showed that 28.3% of supporters of Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) believe he was politically motivated, compared to 24% who believe it is a business of defamation.

