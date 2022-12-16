



Xi Jinping recently met with people outside the CCP to hear their suggestions on economic development issues. State media Xinhua reported that the meeting took place on December 2 in Zhongnanhai. Xi chaired the symposium and delivered a speech. Li Kequiang, Wang Yang and Han Zheng, who were not re-elected as members of the Standing Committee of the 20th CPC National Congress, attended the meeting. During the meeting, Li Keqiang notified the economic work situation this year and made relevant considerations of the economy of the coming years. After the speeches of the Party members, the representatives of the personalities without party took the floor successively during the meeting. After listening to the talks and speeches, Xi said the government will study them carefully and actively integrate them. On December 6, the CPC Politburo held another special economic meeting, aimed at analyzing and studying economic work in 2023. He issued signals for further easing COVID-19 prevention and control measures and promoting economic recovery with reform and opening up. Ken Cheung, chief Asian currency strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong, said the CCP’s current policy is in line with market expectations for the accelerated opening of the Chinese economy. However, restrictions will remain in place, there will still be considerable liquidity constraints and a full opening is still a long way off. Zhang Zhiwei, chief economist at Hong Kong-based Pao Yin Asset Management (Pinpoint), said the policy change was a big step forward. He expects China to fully reopen its borders no later than mid-2023, and quarantine requirements for international travelers may soon be shortened.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thebl.com/china/xi-jinping-listens-to-economic-advice-from-non-re-elected-people.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

