Boris Johnson received 250,000 euros from CNN Portugal when he could not





The former British Prime Minister, barred from accepting paid duties for three months, received around 250,000 euros, in addition to accommodation and food, to travel to Lisbon in November to speak at the dinner of the first anniversary of CNN Portugal. Two other events earned him €900,000 in the same month. According to Boris Johnson’s Parliamentary Register of Interests, a tool that scrutinizes the personal activities of British MPs and any incompatibilities with the performance of their duties, the former British Prime Minister has received more than 247 thousand euros from Televiso Independente, SA, the company that owns TVI and CNN Portugal, for eight hours of work. The former head of government – who, according to the regulations, had to wait three months after leaving the government before accepting paid functions – took part in the CNN Portugal conference dinner, organized on November 21, in Lisbon, to talk about the war in Ukraine and the resulting geopolitical transformations. According to the document with the fees, circulated on social networks by a political journalist from the British newspaper “The Guardian”, in addition to participating in the dinner in Lisbon, Boris Johnson also took part in two other events in the month of November alone. In total, he collected around 900,000 euros, including transport, food and accommodation for him and his advisers. Along with the three speeches, Johnson also claims to have received an offer from Lord Anthony and Lady Carole Bamford, who are on the World’s 300 Greatest Millionaires list, for the use of VIP suite stays for him and his family. in November and December, worth 3500 pounds (about 4055 euros).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jn.pt/nacional/boris-johnson-recebeu-250-mil-euros-para-falar-no-jantar-da-cnn-portugal-15492779.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

