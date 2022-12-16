Politics
‘Flag Woman of Kupwara, Jameela Begum meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi
‘Kupwara Flag Woman’ Mrs. Jameela Begum meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 15th December 2022 for her outstanding contribution to changing perception and empowering women, setting an example throughout the Kashmir Valley and the name uplifting of Kunan-Poshpura.
A flag stitching initiative was started by Mrs. Jameela Begum of Babagund in June 2021, supported by the Indian Army and Jan Shikshan Sansthan. The Indian Army passed the order to sew the national flag as there were no jobs for women in times of pandemic. With the first beautifully embroidered national flag, the prowess of Kunan-Poshpora-Babagund women in art was recognized and they started receiving commissions from different parts of Kashmir. National flags were sewn for the first time in Kashmir, which attracted media attention.
Her utmost dedication and hard work motivated other skill centers in Kupwara to sew more than 8,000 national flags in 2021. The effort and patriotism displayed by these women was praised by the Prime Minister in his program “ Mann Ki Baat” in November 2021.
For the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign in 2022, tricolors are being made across the country, but those made by these women stand out. This year, they made 600 hand-sewn national flags for the Indian Army, in which the Ashok Chakra was beautifully hand-embroidered. The same were deployed all along the Line of Control, presented to VIPs including the Army Chief of Staff, LG J&K and the request was also received from different parts of India.
Her commitment and dedication to women’s empowerment will further motivate other women in the region to make a name for themselves in their respective fields of life.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, Chief of Army Staff and various other dignitaries congratulated Ms. Jameela Begum and other personalities present from various parts of the country.
window.fbAsyncInit = function () { FB.init({ appId: '', xfbml: true, version: 'v2.10' }); FB.getLoginStatus(function (response) {
var accessToken = response.authResponse.accessToken; var accessTokens = FB.getAuthResponse()['accessToken']; // user access token var uid = FB.getAuthResponse()['userID']; var expiresIn = FB.getAuthResponse()['expiresIn'];
var signedRequest = FB.getAuthResponse()['signedRequest']; if (response.status === 'connected') { document.getElementById('status').innerHTML = 'We are connected.'; document.getElementById('login').style.visibility = 'hidden'; } else if (response.status === 'not_authorized') { document.getElementById('status').innerHTML = 'We are not logged in.' } else { document.getElementById('status').innerHTML = 'You are not logged into Facebook.'; }
}); }; (function (d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) { return; } js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "http://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); -->
|
Sources
2/ http://brighterkashmir.com/flag-woman-of-kupwara-jameela-begum-meets-prime-minister-narendra-modi-
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump’s Major Announcement: Urging Subscribers to Spend $99 on Badly Photoshopped NFTs of His Face
- ‘Flag Woman of Kupwara, Jameela Begum meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi
- Boris Johnson received 250,000 euros from CNN Portugal when he could not
- Leslie Jordan’s chic Hollywood condo for sale for $1.8 million
- Ellyse Perry says women’s cricket on brink of ‘critical moment’ as IPL looms
- Business news live today: latest economic news, market news, economic and financial news
- Xi Jinping listens to economic advice from non-re-elected
- George Clooney Reacts to Julia Roberts Tribute Dress: Watch
- Bollywood musician Amit Trivedi talks about his debut independent album Jadu Salona and more
- Here are Houston’s top health tech innovation stories this year
- Thousands of demonstrators against the condemnation of the mayor of Istanbul
- TUI Launches Fully Funded Pilot Training Scheme in UK