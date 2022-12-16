‘Flag Woman of Kupwara, Jameela Begum meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi

‘Kupwara Flag Woman’ Mrs. Jameela Begum meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 15th December 2022 for her outstanding contribution to changing perception and empowering women, setting an example throughout the Kashmir Valley and the name uplifting of Kunan-Poshpura.

A flag stitching initiative was started by Mrs. Jameela Begum of Babagund in June 2021, supported by the Indian Army and Jan Shikshan Sansthan. The Indian Army passed the order to sew the national flag as there were no jobs for women in times of pandemic. With the first beautifully embroidered national flag, the prowess of Kunan-Poshpora-Babagund women in art was recognized and they started receiving commissions from different parts of Kashmir. National flags were sewn for the first time in Kashmir, which attracted media attention.

Her utmost dedication and hard work motivated other skill centers in Kupwara to sew more than 8,000 national flags in 2021. The effort and patriotism displayed by these women was praised by the Prime Minister in his program “ Mann Ki Baat” in November 2021.

For the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign in 2022, tricolors are being made across the country, but those made by these women stand out. This year, they made 600 hand-sewn national flags for the Indian Army, in which the Ashok Chakra was beautifully hand-embroidered. The same were deployed all along the Line of Control, presented to VIPs including the Army Chief of Staff, LG J&K and the request was also received from different parts of India.

Her commitment and dedication to women’s empowerment will further motivate other women in the region to make a name for themselves in their respective fields of life.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, Chief of Army Staff and various other dignitaries congratulated Ms. Jameela Begum and other personalities present from various parts of the country.