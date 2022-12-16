Donald Trump’s Major Announcement: Urging Subscribers to Spend $99 on Badly Photoshopped NFTs of His Face





Earlier this week, Donald Trump told Truth Social that he would be making a MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT on Thursday. Considering he already announced last month that he would be running for president for the third time, it was hard to imagine what this all-caps new revelation might be about. Would he let people know that after putting a lot of time and thought into it, he realized that his mandate was negative for humanity and that he would suspend his campaign and retire to a world out of – the flagship life in the countryside? That he was prepared to take responsibility for January 6th and whatever legal repercussions that entailed? He had been quietly volunteering at a local soup kitchen since leaving the White House and it had really opened his eyes to the life of the other half, and also taught him that small acts of kindness can go a long way. big impact? It will no doubt shock you to hear that the answer was none of the above.

Instead, the ex-president and world-famous con man used Thursday to unveil a series of NFTs showing his face not convincingly photographed on other people’s bodies at all. Each digital trading card costs $99, and as political journalist Will Sommer said, the non-fungible tokens for sale are ugly, even by normal NFT standards. One of them represents him as an astronaut. Another, as a sheriff. In perhaps the craziest, he rips off his shirt, Superman-style, to reveal a six-pack. Included with every purchase is the chance to win a variety of prizes, from dinner with Trump to a personal Zoom call to an hour of golf. (For added authenticity, we’re guessing he’ll cheat.) Buy 45 of these digital trading cards and you’re guaranteed a ticket to dinner with the president, where the hell will no doubt serve his guests only the best food money can buy.

Twitter content

This content can also be viewed on the site from which it originated.

Naturally, the former POTUS who used his presidency to line his family’s pockets doesn’t mention that the NFT market has fallen off a cliff. Nor does it remind people that Melania Trump, who participated in the NFT scam almost exactly a year ago, should have purchased her own portrait.

Hilariously, according to New York Times Maggie Haberman, some Republicans and Democrats honestly thought this ad would be about Trump’s campaign, or Kevin McCarthy’s run for president, only to see the former president deliver an infomercial about cartoons. animated by himself with lasers shooting out of his eyes. According to the Daily Beast, while some people in Trumpworld seem to understand how embarrassing all of this is, others insist it’s the coolest thing a politician has ever done. A source and didn’t definitively say it was Don Jr. but it certainly sounds like something he would say! Called the cards badass.

Meanwhile, in fact, even the Biden White House has joined in the mockery:

Local Republican says Trumps NFT offers highlight his famous sense of humor

Twitter content

This content can also be viewed on the site from which it originated.

GOP lawmaker has a non-racist reason not to let Puerto Rico become the 51st state

No, just kidding, of course it’s racist.

Twitter content

This content can also be viewed on the site from which it originated.

