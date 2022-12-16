Imran Khan’s trial in Toshakhana case to start on January 9, notice published





PTI leader Imran Khan. ECP verdict found the ex-PM guilty of corrupt practicesThe court reserved the verdict on the maintainability of the plea earlier this weekIK took 58 gifts, worth Rs142m for three years: the IK council

ISLAMABAD: A court in Islamabad issued a notice to former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday regarding a petition filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seeking criminal charges against him in the Toshakhana case.

District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal heard the case filed by the District Election Commissioner last month following the ECP’s verdict, finding the former prime minister guilty of corrupt practices.

The court reserved its decision on the maintainability of the plea earlier this week. The trial will begin on January 9.

On Nov. 22, the trial court upheld the Toshakhana remand filed by the election commission against Khan for allegedly engaging in corrupt practices, which the former prime minister denies.

Previous hearing

At the last hearing, the ECP’s lawyer, Saad Hassan, appeared in court and presented his arguments.

Imran Khan said he built a road with the money [acquired from] Toshakhana [gifts]he said, adding that a prime minister must deposit any gift he receives in the Toshakhana.

He further stated that Toshakhana Gifts can be kept after paying 20% ​​of the price of the gifts until the PTI government introduces a new law that allows Toshakhana Gifts to be taken after paying 50% of its price.

The price of the watch was estimated at 85 million rupees, he said, adding that Khan had not indicated the amount for which he sold the Toshakhana watch. Hassan said that if elements of Toshakhana were transferred, it was mandatory to mention them in the tax declarations.

It is not possible to personally own a Toshakhana object without declaring it, the lawyer said.

He said that the Electoral Commission believes that the income tax returns provided by the former prime minister in 2022-2021 are incorrect, adding that the Toshakhana case has been brought before the National Assembly and that the case was brought before the High Court in 2020-2021.

Lawyer Hassan said Khan’s handling of Toshakhana’s gifts amounts to money laundering.

Imran Khan said he deposited the amount [ he paid for] for all items in the same bank account, the ECP lawyer said, adding that property or gifts taken by Khan in 2018-2019 would be counted among his assets.

Khan should have disclosed all of his assets to the election commission, Hassan said.

The ex-prime minister also took jewelry from the Toshakhana but did not declare it. The lawyer said the former prime minister also mentioned four goats and 500,000 rupees in the statements.

The lawyer contended that the former prime minister and his wife received a total of 58 gifts from Toshakhana over three years worth Rs 142 million equal to 20% of the cost of the gifts.

He said Khan acquired Toshakhana’s donations worth Rs 107 million out of Rs 142 million in 2018-2019.

The lawyer further said that Khan did not want to publicize the gifts worth 142 million rupees. In 2019/20, Khan declared 8 million rupees because of tax returns, but did not reveal the price of the items, the lawyer said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/458764-imran-khans-trial-in-toshakhana-case-to-begin-on-jan-09-notice-issued The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos