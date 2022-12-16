



Donald Trump is running for president, as he probably will one way or another for the rest of his natural life, and that naturally complicates things for him. He is still Donald Trump and as such spends most of his time doing the things that Donald Trump does: driving a golf cart, trying to get people to give him money for things that ‘He’s definitely not going to do, gossip about other rich people. But because Trump is also the former President of the United States, and because he is currently trying and will always try to rehabilitate himself in this position, and especially because millions of Americans do not see him as the crummy victim and very distracted from cable news who got bumped in an election by Joe Bidens mumbling a ghost but as a divinely ordained figure who was just waiting for the right moment to cleanse the earth overseeing a punishing paroxysm of violence brought to light by show trials and mass executions of his political enemies, it can create some confusion when Trump does the things that come most naturally to him.

So when Trump announced on the little Playskool Twitter where he posts now that Thursday would see a MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT, it could have gone either way. There was speculation among the ReTruthing community that Trump was announcing a game-changing running mate for his presidential campaign, or that perhaps The Storm Was Upon Us finally and military tribunals were underway and Nasty Nancy was returned to Gitmo in haste for her crimes against patriotism. It was either that or Trump announcing he would be selling jpegs for $99.

These cards feature some of the truly amazing artwork pertaining to my life and career, it’s been very exciting, Trump says of some furious adagios in the video announcement. Instead of the lumpy, dismissive Trump that’s become familiar from his interviews, there’s the version of Trump who used to shout that steak is my favorite food in the name of The Sharper Image. This Trump is pink as a marshmallow Peep and rocks in a way that suggests he might be wearing rollerblades, and he skims through his promotional copy with the panache and confidence that can only come from reading something really big. characters for the first time as it scrolls along a teleprompter.

As Trump does this, some truly incredible artwork appears next to him. We see various images relating to his life and career, Trump playing golf, Trump sitting at a dinner table, Trump in an astronaut suit, Trump riding a large elephant, Trump shooting lasers with his eyes. People buying these NFTs will not just be buying high quality art based on the quality of the images, Trump may well have made them himself, but be part of a very exclusive community. It’s my community, Trump says in the video ad, and it’s something I think you’re going to love, and you’re going to love it very much.

Along with the chance to join the NFT scene at a time when it’s significantly less crowded than it used to be, shoppers will have the chance to win classic Trumpian sweepstakes prizes, the chance to enter a call. Private Zoom with the former President, or a much less private Zoom call, or to play exactly one hour of golf with him at one of his golf courses, or to attend a dinner party at which Trump himself will also be present . These prizes are presented in admirable detail on collecttrumpcards.com, so those considering a purchase can learn that the gala dinner event is Black Tie (optional) and will feature music throughout the evening. , or that Trump himself will not join you. for dinner for two at Trump Tower, his office will call ahead to make sure they know you’re family! Other prizes are presented in a more qualified manner. Some, but not all, copies of Trump’s coffee table book given away as prizes will bear his autograph. Also, regarding the Mystery Prize: please calm down about the Mystery Prize. What is that? the copy teases. Although we can’t reveal what the prizes are, we can tell you that you will be very happy to receive this mystery prize if you are a fan of President Donald J. Trump!

As is usually the case with Donald Trump, the people who win these awards probably shouldn’t expect to receive them. As is usually not the case with NFTs, these images are not hosted on the blockchain but on collecttrumpcards.com, and will therefore disappear when the site goes down. As is always the case with Trump, the hulking and brazen madness of the wider business hasn’t deterred any of her fans from supporting her to the fullest, even if the money isn’t actually going to her campaign fund. (NO, states the fine print, which perhaps uses more capitals than most legal boilerplate and makes it clear that Trump merely licensed his likeness rights); over $1.1 million have already been sold. Given the choice, of course, they would choose the summary execution of thousands of people, neighbors, strangers and viewers whom they consider to be demonic predators bent on destroying everything they hold dear. But failing that, a photo of Trump’s face roughly photoshopped onto various healthy male bodies will do.

