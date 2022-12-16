Why Istanbul’s mayor was sentenced to prison and what it means for Turkey’s 2023 presidential race

(The Conversation is an independent, nonprofit source of news, analysis, and commentary from academic experts.)

Ahmet T. Kuru, San Diego State University

(THE CONVERSATION) A decision by Turkish courts on December 14, 2022, to jail Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu for two years and seven months for insulting public officials, clung to comments he made there three years old. But its impact will be felt on an event that will take place in a few months: the Turkish presidential election.

If the appeals court upholds Imamoglu’s conviction based on a 2019 speech in which he allegedly called Turkey’s supreme electoral council fools, the opposition figure will be banned from holding any office Politics. This gives President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a double victory: not only would it mean Erdogan would regain control of Istanbul, but it would also potentially prevent his biggest challenger from standing in the June 2023 elections.

Whether politically motivated or not, the court ruling may not work out as Imamoglu’s rivals hope, as Erdogan should be well aware. The Turkish president’s long road to political dominance began with his election as mayor of Istanbul in 1994. The secular elite, which at the time dominated Turkish politics and feared the rise of Erdogan’s religious conservatism, l banned from politics by a court ruling that saw him imprisoned. for four months for inciting religious hatred in a speech. This phrase, in fact, only strengthened Erdogan’s support. Perhaps similarly, Imamoglus’ condemnation was followed by thousands of supporters who took to the streets in protest.

Erdogan loses popularity

The longtime president is a pragmatic politician. For more than 25 years, Erdogan has pursued a dual strategy to tighten his grip on power: gaining legitimacy by winning elections while consolidating power by employing a long list of heavy-handed methods, such as jailing journalists and branding people as terrorists. opposition figures.

But the 2023 election comes as Erdogan’s standing in Turkey looks weaker, with polls suggesting he could lose to one of a few potential challengers, with the opposition yet to announce who will run in the election. .

Istanbul’s municipal elections in 2019 marked a turning point in Erdogan’s political fortunes. Imamoglu, the candidate of his main opposition, the Republican People’s Party, won against the candidate of Erdogans’ Justice and Development Party. Erdogan did not accept defeat and supported the annulment of the election by a decision of the Supreme Election Council, which drew comment from Imamoglu’s fools.

Yet Imamoglu again won by an even bigger margin in the subsequent re-election.

Since 2019, Erdogan’s popularity has declined further, according to most public surveys. He is now less popular than Imamoglu and the mayor of Ankara, Mansur Yavas, of the same opposition party.

One of the main reasons for Erdogan’s popularity problem is the current economic crisis. Turkey’s annual inflation rate has soared above 80%. In a February 2021 national survey, 50% said poverty caused them to skip meals.

The economic crisis is directly associated with the rule of Erdogan, which has led to a brain drain and misguided financial policies, in particular his insistence on lowering interest rates to reduce inflation, a policy that goes against what most economists would prescribe.

If the opposition pursues a reasonable strategy, Erdogan is heading for defeat in the June 2023 elections if the ballot is fair and free.

But observers fear he will try to game the system or change the rules to win the election and retain his super-presidential powers for five more years.

Erdogan has previously worked to establish a compliant media, through confiscation, crony capitalism and repression, including the arrest and imprisonment of journalists. In October, Erdogan introduced a new censorship law passed to further criminalize journalists and control social media.

He also strengthened ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin and normalized relations with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and United Arab Emirates Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed in a bid to encourage their financial support for the approach of the elections.

Will history repeat itself?

And then there is the direct attack on opposition figures. If Imamoglu is sent to prison, he will not be the only prominent politician languishing in Turkish jails.

Selahattin Demirtas, former co-chairman of the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party, has been behind bars for more than six years. Demirtas backed Imamoglu in the 2019 municipal elections and criticized the court’s re-sentence against him.

This demonstrates what makes Imamoglu a potentially potent electoral threat to Erdogan: his ability to attract voters from diverse segments of society. He can secure the minority but crucial vote of the Kurds while maintaining strong relationships with nationalist politicians. He is from a secular party, but he is able to recite the Quran publicly in an openness to religious voters. What Erdogan fears is an opposition figure who could serve as a candidate for the big tent.

This helped Imamoglu defeat the Erdogans party in Istanbul twice in 2019. In a few months we will see if he can achieve the same feat on the national stage, but that can only happen if Imamoglu is legally able to to present oneself.

The danger for Erdogan is that if Imamoglu’s imprisonment is seen by the Turkish population as a political motivation, it could make his rival more popular. If so, it could be a case of history repeating itself in Turkey only this time, to Erdogan’s misfortune.