Politics
Why Istanbul’s mayor was sentenced to prison and what it means for Turkey’s 2023 presidential race
(The Conversation is an independent, nonprofit source of news, analysis, and commentary from academic experts.)
Ahmet T. Kuru, San Diego State University
Advertising
The article continues below this ad
(THE CONVERSATION) A decision by Turkish courts on December 14, 2022, to jail Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu for two years and seven months for insulting public officials, clung to comments he made there three years old. But its impact will be felt on an event that will take place in a few months: the Turkish presidential election.
If the appeals court upholds Imamoglu’s conviction based on a 2019 speech in which he allegedly called Turkey’s supreme electoral council fools, the opposition figure will be banned from holding any office Politics. This gives President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a double victory: not only would it mean Erdogan would regain control of Istanbul, but it would also potentially prevent his biggest challenger from standing in the June 2023 elections.
Whether politically motivated or not, the court ruling may not work out as Imamoglu’s rivals hope, as Erdogan should be well aware. The Turkish president’s long road to political dominance began with his election as mayor of Istanbul in 1994. The secular elite, which at the time dominated Turkish politics and feared the rise of Erdogan’s religious conservatism, l banned from politics by a court ruling that saw him imprisoned. for four months for inciting religious hatred in a speech. This phrase, in fact, only strengthened Erdogan’s support. Perhaps similarly, Imamoglus’ condemnation was followed by thousands of supporters who took to the streets in protest.
Advertising
The article continues below this ad
Erdogan loses popularity
The longtime president is a pragmatic politician. For more than 25 years, Erdogan has pursued a dual strategy to tighten his grip on power: gaining legitimacy by winning elections while consolidating power by employing a long list of heavy-handed methods, such as jailing journalists and branding people as terrorists. opposition figures.
But the 2023 election comes as Erdogan’s standing in Turkey looks weaker, with polls suggesting he could lose to one of a few potential challengers, with the opposition yet to announce who will run in the election. .
Istanbul’s municipal elections in 2019 marked a turning point in Erdogan’s political fortunes. Imamoglu, the candidate of his main opposition, the Republican People’s Party, won against the candidate of Erdogans’ Justice and Development Party. Erdogan did not accept defeat and supported the annulment of the election by a decision of the Supreme Election Council, which drew comment from Imamoglu’s fools.
Advertising
The article continues below this ad
Yet Imamoglu again won by an even bigger margin in the subsequent re-election.
Since 2019, Erdogan’s popularity has declined further, according to most public surveys. He is now less popular than Imamoglu and the mayor of Ankara, Mansur Yavas, of the same opposition party.
One of the main reasons for Erdogan’s popularity problem is the current economic crisis. Turkey’s annual inflation rate has soared above 80%. In a February 2021 national survey, 50% said poverty caused them to skip meals.
The economic crisis is directly associated with the rule of Erdogan, which has led to a brain drain and misguided financial policies, in particular his insistence on lowering interest rates to reduce inflation, a policy that goes against what most economists would prescribe.
Advertising
The article continues below this ad
If the opposition pursues a reasonable strategy, Erdogan is heading for defeat in the June 2023 elections if the ballot is fair and free.
But observers fear he will try to game the system or change the rules to win the election and retain his super-presidential powers for five more years.
Erdogan has previously worked to establish a compliant media, through confiscation, crony capitalism and repression, including the arrest and imprisonment of journalists. In October, Erdogan introduced a new censorship law passed to further criminalize journalists and control social media.
He also strengthened ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin and normalized relations with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and United Arab Emirates Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed in a bid to encourage their financial support for the approach of the elections.
Advertising
The article continues below this ad
Will history repeat itself?
And then there is the direct attack on opposition figures. If Imamoglu is sent to prison, he will not be the only prominent politician languishing in Turkish jails.
Selahattin Demirtas, former co-chairman of the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party, has been behind bars for more than six years. Demirtas backed Imamoglu in the 2019 municipal elections and criticized the court’s re-sentence against him.
This demonstrates what makes Imamoglu a potentially potent electoral threat to Erdogan: his ability to attract voters from diverse segments of society. He can secure the minority but crucial vote of the Kurds while maintaining strong relationships with nationalist politicians. He is from a secular party, but he is able to recite the Quran publicly in an openness to religious voters. What Erdogan fears is an opposition figure who could serve as a candidate for the big tent.
Advertising
The article continues below this ad
This helped Imamoglu defeat the Erdogans party in Istanbul twice in 2019. In a few months we will see if he can achieve the same feat on the national stage, but that can only happen if Imamoglu is legally able to to present oneself.
The danger for Erdogan is that if Imamoglu’s imprisonment is seen by the Turkish population as a political motivation, it could make his rival more popular. If so, it could be a case of history repeating itself in Turkey only this time, to Erdogan’s misfortune.
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article here: https://theconversation.com/why-istanbuls-mayor-was-sentenced-to-jail-and-what-it-means-for-turkeys-2023-presidential-race-196632.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.seattlepi.com/news/article/Why-Istanbul-s-mayor-was-sentenced-to-jail-17657289.php
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Why Istanbul’s mayor was sentenced to prison and what it means for Turkey’s 2023 presidential race
- West Hollywood adds new gay bar with OR Bar WeHo opening this week
- Weitzman challenges for Maccabi USA | Herald community newspapers
- These were the 10 largest earthquakes in Oregon during 2022
- US to expand combat training for Ukrainian troops
- Curtis Pritchard is aiming for an acting career in Hollywood
- Pippa Middleton matched her sister Kate in a wine-colored coat dress
- You.com joins AI chat as Google joins ChatGPT
- Boom Supersonic Announces FlightSafety International as an Overture Flight Training Partner
- ‘Xi Jinping was right’: Chinese politicians and media justify tough Covid rules
- Donald Trump’s ‘major announcement’ turns out to be NFTs of his Photoshopped head on a skinny man in a tuxedo
- Beyond Brexit: Brexit was an impostor that Britain belonged to the European family.