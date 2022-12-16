Biden mocks Trump’s NFT ‘major announcement’ by Touting Wins





Former President Donald Trump used Truth Social to tease what he called a “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT.” Turns out he’s selling NFT “trading cards” with himself for $99 each. President Joe Biden mocked Trump by tweeting that he also had “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENTS”. Loading Something is loading.

President Joe Biden mocked what his predecessor billed as a “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT!” Thursday with one of his own, releasing a checklist of his administration’s recent accomplishments.

Shortly after Donald Trump announced he was selling NFT “trading cards” for $99 each, Biden tweeted, “I’ve also had MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENTS over the past two weeks.”

He listed the easing of inflation, the signing of the Respect for Marriage Act, the return of WNBA star Brittney Griner from Russian detention, lower gas prices and “10,000 new high-paying jobs in Arizona”.

This isn’t the first time Biden has mocked Trump on Twitter.

On the day Trump announced his 2024 presidential bid, Biden tweeted a video of Trump talking about infrastructure reform and Biden signing infrastructure legislation. “The difference between talking and delivering,” Biden tweeted.

Writing “Donald Trump has failed America,” Biden also posted another video that day criticizing Trump on jobs, health care, the economy, and for “coddling extremists.”

Trump’s big announcement came a day after he teased him on Truth Social, leaving people to wonder if he would announce a running mate for 2024.

Instead, the former president posted a cartoon image of himself dressed as a superhero and announced on Truth Social that his “limited edition” digital trading card NFTs “featured amazing ART from my life and my career!” He directed customers to a new website to purchase the cards and explained that they “look a lot like a baseball card, but hopefully a lot more exciting.”

He describes himself in a video on the website as “hopefully your favorite president of all time, better than Lincoln, better than Washington.” The ‘artwork’ displayed in the video depicts his likeness on Mount Rushmore, holding a torch near the Statue of Liberty, riding an elephant or shooting laser beams from his eyes as he rips his shirt off to reveal a superhero body.

Each card comes with a chance to win prizes, such as dinner with Trump or a round of golf at one of his “magnificent” courses. “Makes a great Christmas present,” he says.

