We’ve had enough of Boris Johnson’s intensive care nurse

J The nurse who cared for Boris Johnson when he fell seriously ill with Covid-19 said the nurses had had enough.

Jenny McGee resigned in 2021, citing the government’s salary offer and her lack of respect for the profession.

In a new interview, she said the nurses felt so pressured every shift.

Ms McGee, who cared for Mr Johnson in intensive care at St Thomas’ Hospital in central London in 2020, said nurses cannot provide the care we so desperately want to provide.

And she said nurses just want to be paid a fair wage.

The interview comes after the first-ever national walkout by nurses who are members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN).

Tens of thousands of nurses have joined picket lines across England, Wales and Northern Ireland in support of the RCN’s dispute with the government over pay.

The critical care nurse told the Piers Morgan Uncensored TV show: “I think there’s just real concern for what’s going on in our profession.

We are terribly understaffed, we have 50,000 vacancies across the country and we are seeing it in theaters.

We saw that when we were working, we didn’t have enough nurses in our departments.

We feel that nurses are leaving the profession en masse.

I think they’re leaving because we’ve had enough, we have so much pressure and responsibility on our shoulders. We are busy every shift.

We cannot provide this care that we so desperately want to provide and we feel it has been underpaid.

We care very deeply about the patients we care for, but we just want to be paid a fair wage.

Ms McGee said a 19 per cent increase wouldn’t be out of the question, adding: We’ve worked so incredibly hard throughout the pandemic and proven ourselves time and time again, but we just want something to work on. we can live is in line with inflation.

Didn’t ask for millions. just asking for a fair wage.

She added: All we really want to do is give wonderful care to the patients who cared for them, that’s what the profession was supposed to do, that’s why nurses.

We want to take care of people, we want to make them better, and when you have all these outside things coming in and interfering with that, it’s demoralizing. It is so hard.

I quit my job a year or two ago because of all these pressures I had on me. I felt like I couldn’t do it here in the UK anymore and needed a break, and that’s what happens to many, many nurses.