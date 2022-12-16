Donald Trump’s NFT sale is the weirdest thing on social media today – Mother Jones





Donald Trump told supporters earlier this week that America needed a superhero and promised a “major” announcement was coming. As it turns out, the big reveal is that Trump is selling a collection of 45,000 non-fungible tokens (NFTs), essentially digital cartoons of him depicted in various poses: as a superhero, a businessman, a business with a basketball, etc. for $99 each. .

The announcement was disappointing and raises many questions: Whose idea was it? Why pull the trigger now, months after most potential buyers have concluded that NFTs are a bad investment? And who stands to make money?

Trump’s announcement was particularly odd for a man ostensibly running for president, he declared his third run for the Oval Office a month ago. According to the fine print on the website selling Trump’s images, the proceeds will not go to his campaign. Instead, they are transferred to NFT INT LLC, a company that, also according to the fine print, Trump does not own or control. It simply uses Trump’s name and likeness through a licensing agreement with another (presumably Trump-affiliated) company, CIC Digital.

Neither NFT INT LLC nor CIC Digital has a discernible footprint, either online or in the real world. Both companies were registered this year in Delaware, effectively protecting their ownership and management from public view. (An email to the website selling the NFTs received no response.)

The sales website claims that 45,000 Trump NFTs have been created and are selling for $99 each, which will earn the creator, whoever it is, around $4.4 million. However, NFTs are not just works of art; they are meant to be digital assets that an investor could possibly resell for a profit. But as of Thursday afternoon, that seemed pretty unlikely.

OpenSeas.io, one of the main websites where NFTs are bought and sold, reported that about 4% of Trump’s NFTs are listed there. And some sold about 500 as of 5 p.m. EST Thursday, but the average price was $105, about the same price original buyers paid, after fees. Additionally, sites like OpenSeas charge their own fees, and project creators collect a remarkable 10% on every sale as a “creator fee”. Thus, the price of each NFT would have to be well above $100 for anyone but the creator to benefit.

Another odd feature of the sale is that people who buy a Trump card are entered into a raffle that offers the chance to attend campaign-style dating events like a golf outing or the chance to attend a Zoom session with Trump, at which he will answer questions. Purchasing 45 of the cards ($4,455 plus fees), according to the website, entitles the purchaser to attend a 2,000-person gala that Trump will attend.

This wouldn’t be the Trump family’s first foray into NFTs. Last December, Melania Trump announced the launch of her own NFT line, featuring artwork based on paintings of her. In February, it was revealed that she herself bought Melania Trump’s NFTs for $185,000.

One of the few actual names on the NFT website is that of digital artist Clark Mitchell, who assembled the images. According to Mitchell’s website, he did not respond to a request for comment he does digital art for celebrities and brands. Some of the artwork on his site is work he apparently did for Hasbro related to the Star Wars franchise. His two most recent Instagram posts show art he created earlier this year for a Sylvester Stallone-themed NFT project and another NFT based on rapper Ginuwine, who was famous in the late 1990s and at the beginning of the 2000’s.

In fact, the art Mitchell did for Ginuwine bears a strong resemblance to Trump’s NFTs.

