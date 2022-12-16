Are Donald Trump’s NFTs being sold from Park City? Robert Gehrke attempts to uncover the major announcement.





Peeling back the layers of who’s behind the Trump NFTs becomes a maddening shell game.

(Andrew Harnik | AP) Former President Donald Trump waves after announcing he is running for president for the third time at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Trump announced on December 15 that he was selling NFTs to his followers, with a chance to meet the former president. NFT’s sales website included a Park City address for its operations.

| December 16, 2022, 12:30 a.m.

| Update: 00:36

Donald Trump’s bizarre scheme to sell 45,000 digital trading cards featuring the former president looking like a superhero or cowboy or smashing a golf ball, appears to be working from of a mailbox in a UPS store in a Park City mall.

The former president teased a major announcement coming Thursday that raised speculation he would announce a vice-presidential vice president for 2024.

But in a surreal reveal, the former president appeared in a video offering his loyal fans and supporters the chance to pick up one of the digital images for the low price of $99. Some of the offerings include an astronaut, a beefy fighter in boxing gloves, and a race car driver.

In the video, which opens with an animation of the 45th president shooting rays from his eyes, Trump boasts that he’s better than Lincoln, better than Washington, before offering the chance to collect one of the collectables. digital.

But wait, there’s more!

Anyone who buys 45 of the cards for a total cost of $4,455 is promised a ticket to a gala dinner with the former president. And everyone who buys a card is automatically entered into a raffle for prizes that include a one-on-one dinner with Trump, a one-on-one meeting with him, an hour of golf among the winning group on one of its golf courses and others.

All told, someone stands to make close to $4.5 million from this weird business.

In the video, Trump says digital collectibles are like baseball cards, but they really aren’t. These are NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, which are essentially digital images with a unique digital signature that are emailed to buyers and uploaded.

There are no returns or refunds.

The whole thing is weird in itself. But the fine print on the website lists the company that offers NFTs the oddly named NFT INT LLC as having an address in a Park City mall, not far from a dry cleaner, vape shop, and of an Asian bistro.

Suite 427 listed for NFT INT does not appear to exist at this address. All the businesses in the mall have letters to tell them apart, not numbers.

But at the end of the mall is a UPS store identified by the letter H in the chain store and there are dozens of businesses in Park City and elsewhere that list their address as being in the mall with Suite H and a number, indicating that they rent mailboxes from the store.

Indeed, one of UPS’s selling points on its website is that renting a mailbox in the store allows the owner to use a physical address, as opposed to just a PO box number.

Here’s where this ridiculous research gets even weirder.

I was able to locate two Utah companies registered at and using Suite H427. But when I contacted the owner he said it was his mailbox but had absolutely nothing to do with Trump’s NFTs.

Nothing personal, but I’m not a Trump fan, the box owner said. I just hope he doesn’t cause too much chaos.

A UPS store official said he couldn’t release any information about any of the mailbox owners without a subpoena or court order, which is fair.

NFT INT is not registered in Utah, but appears to be registered in Delaware, which is well known for not disclosing information about listed companies. The Twitter bio promoting Trump NFTs states that it is located in Palm Beach, Florida. And there are 20 Florida businesses that list their address as the Park City UPS Store, though many are owned by the same person.

There is also an NFT International LLC registered in Cheyenne, Wyoming last year, but the registered agent for this company is Capital Administrations, itself a company designed to hide directors of other companies. Journalist Kurt Eichenwald established that Capital Administrations’ address is the same as another umbrella company that has served as a registered agent for dozens of companies, including some involved in past criminal activity.

This leads to another layer: there are two Utah registered companies NFT Ventures and NFT Funding Partners that both use the Cheyenne address as their business address, while using another company that serves as the registered agent for thousands of Utah corporations.

It’s like a snake eating itself, except in this case we never find out who the snakes really are.

I sent a message via the link for press inquiries on Trump NFTs, but I have not heard back.

Right now, it seems plausible, at least, that the person or persons responsible for this digital trading card weirdness live in or around Park City. Whoever it is is definitely using the mailbox. But it is also possible that they live in Florida, Wyoming or elsewhere.

Whoever is behind this has gone to great lengths to hide who he really is, which should tell us something about the legitimacy of the company.

I think we can say that while Trump is by no means a better president than Washington and Lincoln, he has proven to be far more adept at going to extraordinary lengths to profit from what was once the most respected office from the country.

But what can you do? Scammers will scam.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sltrib.com/opinion/2022/12/15/are-donald-trump-nfts-being-sold/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ternetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos