Why Istanbul’s mayor was sentenced to prison and what it means for Turkey’s 2023 presidential race

A decision of the Turkish courts of December 14, 2022 Ekrem Imamoglu, mayor of Istanbul in prison for two years and seven months for insult officials clinging to the comments he made three years ago. But its impact will be felt on an event that will take place in a few months: the Turkish presidential election.

If the appeals court upholds Imamoglu’s conviction based on a 2019 speech in which he allegedly called Turkey’s supreme electoral council crazy, the opposition figure will be banned from holding any political office. This gives President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a double victory: not only would it mean Erdogan would regain control of Istanbul, but it would also potentially prevent his biggest challenger from standing in the June 2023 elections.

Whether politically motivated or not, the court ruling may not work out as Imamoglu’s rivals hope, as Erdogan should be well aware. The Turkish President’s long road to political dominance began with his 1994 Istanbul mayoral election. The secular elite, which at the time dominated Turkish politics and feared the rise of Erdogan’s religious conservatism, banned him from politics by a court ruling that jailed him for four months for inciting religious hatred in a speech. This phrase, in fact, only strengthened Erdogan’s support. Perhaps similarly, Imamoglus’ condemnation was followed by thousands of supporters take to the streets to protest.

Erdogan loses popularity

The longtime president is a pragmatic politician. For more than 25 years, Erdogan has pursued a dual strategy to strengthen his grip on power: to gain legitimacy by win the elections while consolidating power by employing a long list of authoritarian methods, like imprisoning journalists and labeling opposition figures as terrorists.

But the 2023 election comes as Erdogan’s standing in Turkey looks weaker, with polls suggesting he could lose to one of a few potential challengersthe opposition has not yet announced who will participate in the election.

from Istanbul municipal election in 2019 proved a turning point in Erdogan’s political fortunes. Imamoglu, the candidate of his main opposition, the Republican People’s Party, won against the candidate of Erdogans’ Justice and Development Party. Erdogan did not accept defeat and supported the cancellation of the election by a decision of the Supreme Electoral Council, which prompted imbecilic comments Imamoglus.

Yet Imamoglu won again with an even greater margin at the next new election.

Since 2019, Erdogan’s popularity has decreased againaccording to most public inquiries. He is now less popular than Imamoglu and the mayor of Ankara, Mansour Yavasfrom the same opposition party.

One of the main reasons for Erdogan’s popularity problem is the ongoing economic crisis. annual turkeys the inflation rate has soared above 80%. At national scale February 2021 survey, 50% said poverty led them to skip meals.

The economic crisis is directly linked to the reign of Erdogan, which has led to a brain drain and misguided financial policies, especially its insistence on lowering interest rates to reduce inflation a policy that runs counter to what most economists would prescribe.

If the opposition pursues a reasonable strategy, Erdogan is towards defeat in the June 2023 elections whether the ballot was fair and free.

But observers fear that he try to cheat the system Where change the rules to win the election and retain his super-presidential powers for five more years.

Erdogan has already worked to establish a compliant media, through confiscation, crony capitalism and repressionincluding the arrest and imprisonment of journalists. In October, Erdogan introduced a new censorship law Transmitted to further criminalize journalists and control social media.

He also strengthened ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin and normalized relations with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and United Arab Emirates Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed in a bid to encourage their financial support ahead of elections.

Will history repeat itself?

And then there is the direct attack on opposition figures. If Imamoglu is sent to jail, he won’t be the only top politician languishing in Turkish jails.

Selahattin Demirtas, former co-chairman of the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party, has been behind bars for more than six years. Demirtas supported Imamoglu in 2019 municipal elections and criticized the court’s new conviction against him.

This demonstrates what makes Imamoglu a potentially potent electoral threat to Erdogan: his ability to attract voters from diverse segments of society. He can get the minority but crucial vote of the Kurds while maintaining strong relations with nationalist politicians. He comes from a secular party, but he is capable of recite the Quran publicly in an openness to religious voters. What Erdogan fears is an opposition figure who could serve as a candidate for the big tent.

This helped Imamoglu defeat the Erdogans party in Istanbul twice in 2019. In a few months we will see if he can achieve the same feat on the national stage, but that can only happen if Imamoglu is legally able to to present oneself.

The danger for Erdogan is that if Imamoglu’s imprisonment is seen by the Turkish population as a political motivation, it could make his rival more popular. If so, it could be a case of history repeating itself in Turkey only this time, to Erdogan’s misfortune.