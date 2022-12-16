Donald Trump’s ‘major announcement’ is the dumbest thing ever





Donald Trump on Thursday touted the release of digital trading cards in his likeness after teasing a major announcement earlier this week. Digital cards or NFTs (non-fungible tokens, i.e. digital works of art that can be traded and saved online) cost $100 per person and in this economy, no less!

But that might be the price you’re willing to pay to claim a limited-edition JPG of the former president featured as a protruding-legged superhero. Or dressed as a cowboy. Or shoot laser beams out of his eyes in front of Trump Tower. Or pumping his fists in front of a green stock market arrow. Each card has a unique pre-assigned rarity, but no card will have more than 20 copies in existence, according to the actual website collecttrumpcards.com. The site says it will mint 45,000 cards with unique IDs stored on the blockchain.

The cards are not related to Trump’s third campaign for the White House or any of his businesses. It appears Trump licensed his name and likeness to a third party, which he did for a number of products, including steaks and men’s clothing. NFT INT LLC is not owned, operated or controlled by Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization, CIC Digital LLC or any of their respective directors or affiliates. NFT INT LLC uses the name, likeness and likeness of Donald J. Trump under a paid license from CIC Digital LLC, which license may be terminated or revoked in accordance with its terms, read the fine print. The site also warns consumers that Trump Cards are not intended as an investment vehicle.

In an article on Truth Social, Trump called the cards like baseball cards, but hopefully a lot more exciting.

The excitement may be in the fact that buying a Trump Card automatically enters you into a raffle to meet Trump for cocktails or a round of golf at his estate in Florida. Buying 45 cards for over $4,500 invites you to a gala dinner with Trump somewhere in South Florida. But as the fine print notes, you are responsible for your own accommodation and transportation to and from the event. What a flight!

It’s unclear why Trump, who hasn’t campaigned much for the president yet, resorted to selling non-fungible tokens. The NFT market plunged alongside the cryptocurrency market, capping off a bad year for both fake and real money.

