Jokowi arrives in Indonesia after attending ASEAN-EU summit





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo arrived at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Tangerang City, after taking an approximately 14-hour flight from Brussels, Belgium. Jokowi has already participated in the ASEAN-EU summit in Belgium. Based on a written statement from the Press, Media and Information Office of the Presidential Secretariat on Thursday (12/15/2022), Jokowi arrived in Indonesia around 6:30 p.m. WIB. Seemingly welcoming under the steps of the plane were Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, TNI Commanding General Andika Perkasa, Listyo National Police Chief General Sigit Prabowo and Banten Al Muktabar Acting Governor. Additionally, Jokowi and Iriana with a limited range of vehicles immediately continued their journey to the Presidential Palace in Bogor. ADVERTISING Scroll to resume content Accompaniement Jokowi and Mrs. Iriana on the flight from Brussels, Belgium, Secretary of State Minister Pratikno, Presidential Military Secretary Rear Admiral TNI Hersan, Commander Paspampres Marsda TNI Wahyu Hidayat Sudjatmiko, as well as Vice President of the Protocol Secretariat, of press and media Bey Machmudin. Jokowi also spoke at the opening of the 45th ASEAN-EU Commemoration Summit at the Atrium Justus Lipsius, Brussels. Jokowi referred to the partnership between ASEAN and the European Union which must be based on the principle of equality. “If we want to build a good partnership, then the partnership must be based on equality, there can be no coercion. There can no longer be parties who always dictate and assume that my standard is better than yours” , Jokowi said in a post. Statement by the Press, Media and Information Secretariat of the President, Wednesday (14/12). Jokowi added that for decades Southeast Asia has become economic power. He said Southeast Asia will remain a growth pole. “So the partnership with ASEAN will definitely pay off,” Jokowi said. According to Jokowi, in September 2022, the ASEAN-EU Business Council will release the results of a survey regarding business perceptions within ASEAN. No less than 63% of respondents consider ASEAN as the region offering the best economic opportunities. “69% of respondents expect the ASEAN market to become more important than the aspect of global income in the next 2 years and 97% of respondents hope there will be an acceleration in negotiations ASEAN-EU FTA and its members,” Jokowi said. For this reason, Jokowi encourages partnerships that are equal and mutually beneficial. “From the pandemic and the multidimensional crisis we are currently facing, we have learned an important lesson: growing and thriving together is the only option. We must not only move forward together, but also move forward as equals,” Jokowi said. (knv/dwia)

