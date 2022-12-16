



Ladies and gentlemen,

Friends, Hello. On behalf of the Chinese government and people, and also on my own behalf, I would like to extend my warm congratulations on the convening of today’s meeting. Humanity lives in a community of destiny. Whether it is to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic or to strengthen biodiversity protection and achieve global sustainable development, solidarity and cooperation are the only effective way to address global challenges. A healthy ecosystem is essential to the prosperity of civilization. We must work together to promote harmonious coexistence between man and nature, build a community of all life on Earth, and create a clean and beautiful world for all of us. We need to build a global consensus on protecting biodiversity, work jointly for the conclusion of the post-2020 global biodiversity framework and identify targets and pathways for the protection of global biodiversity. We must advance the global process of protecting biodiversity, turn ambitions into action, support developing countries in capacity building and coordinate efforts to address climate change, biodiversity loss and other global challenges. We must promote green development through the protection of biodiversity, accelerate the green transition of development patterns and lifestyles, and leverage the Global Development Initiative (GDI) to deliver greater benefits to people in all countries. We must maintain a just and equitable world order on the protection of biodiversity, firmly uphold genuine multilateralism, firmly uphold the UN-centered international system and international order based on international law, and form strong synergy to protect the Earth, our common homeland. Ladies and gentlemen,

Friends, China has made active efforts to promote ecological progress and biodiversity protection. We have continuously strengthened the integration of biodiversity, applied an ecological conservation red line system, established a protected area system with national parks as the mainstay, carried out major biodiversity protection projects, and carried out application and very strict supervision. A large number of rare and endangered species have been placed under effective protection, and the diversity, stability and sustainability of the ecosystem have steadily improved. We have found a Chinese-style way to protect biodiversity. In the future, China will continue to push forward ecological progress and plan its development within the context of promoting harmonious coexistence between man and nature. We will respond to the Plan of Action for the United Nations Decade of Ecosystem Restoration and launch a large number of key projects on the protection and restoration of biodiversity. We will deepen international exchanges and cooperation and support international biodiversity forums. We will do our best to provide support and assistance to other developing countries through the International Coalition for Green Development (BRIGC) and the Kunming Biodiversity Fund, to raise global biodiversity governance to a superior. As an old Chinese saying goes, all living things should flourish without harming each other; all ways of life must prosper without hindering each other. Let us work together to open a new chapter in building a community of all life on Earth and create a bright future of harmonious coexistence between man and Nature. Thanks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fmprc.gov.cn/mfa_eng/zxxx_662805/202212/t20221216_10991160.html

