Saeed Ghani and Memon go after Imran Khan





Provincial Ministers Sharjeel Inam Memon and Saeed Ghani in a joint press conference at Sindh Assembly on Thursday said Imran Khan has become stupid and mentally paralyzed, anyone comes and tells him he is starting to talk without thinking.

Saeed Ghani said that the Electoral Commission has made a correct decision regarding Faryal Talpur, this case has been going on for four years, not in our government. Two PTI MPs filed a concealment of assets petition against Faryal Talpur based on false allegations and did not attend the hearing of the petition, after which the Election Commission of Pakistan dismissed their petition.

Ghani said that the PTI later appealed to the Electoral Commission to hear the petition again. The electoral commission made a sure decision yesterday. He said Imran Khan had made Faryal Talpur a target for political revenge. She was sent to jail from hospital in a fake case on Eid night. Imran Khan used NAB, FIA against political opponents, he added.

Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that women are given special respect in our culture, but Imran Khan has put our culture and traditions on the line and has not spared women either. Faryal Talpur was arrested in hospital on the night of Eid, which indicates the worst revenge.

He said Imran Khan had made bogus lawsuits against opponents and their families for four years. The amnesty program was branded by Imran Khan as a dacoits program, but his sister Aleema Khan took full advantage of it. No PPP leader has been granted amnesty. The one he called Bechari, why Bechari is fleeing the country, who used to make DC and SSP appointments and transfers from Tehsildar.

Minister said Sindh government is fully focused on rehabilitation of flood victims, as we hold press conference Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah is visiting rain affected areas , with the Minister of Irrigation and the entire administrative apparatus. And they monitor the process of water drainage from the affected areas.

He said President Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is also talking about the ravages of rain everywhere, helping the victims and demanding environmental justice for them globally. On the other hand, a fraudulent person received donations on behalf of the rain victims which did not reach the victims and neither Imran Khan himself reached the victims, he added.

Memon asked Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah that for God’s sake, Imran Khan collected money for the flood victims, the federal government should put that money in official custody. It is public money.

He said Imran Khan yearns for power, his sleep is forbidden, he wants to become a ruler again and break free bread. Grab gifts and sell them and take a helicopter tour of the Margalla Hills. Imran Khan’s desire is to harm Pakistan, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was martyred, Shaheed Ms. Benazir Bhutto’s government was overthrown twice, but the Pakistan People’s Party did not conspire against institutions, a- he added.

Minister of Information said that Imran Khan is a thief, a thief and the role of Imran Khan and his incompetent gang is to destroy the economy of the country, the economy of the country was run by witchcraft during the reign of Imran Khan. He made the nation’s decisions by getting lotteries and fortune tickets out of the box through witchcraft.

While castigating Imran Khan, he said how many finance ministers were changed during the Tehreek-e-Insaf period, how many state bank governors were changed. Imran Khan has deceived the whole nation, he has only one program, to stick to power. heinous campaign is being waged against General (R) Bajwa, now his allies in Punjab said Qamar Javed Bajwa told him to go to Imran Khan, Imran Khan is an ungrateful person.

Memon said the madman used to say neutrals are animals, now he says the establishment must become neutral. If Imran Khan cannot drop an FIR in Punjab, then he should die in the water. the chief minister of Punjab also understands that you are lying, the FIR gave false names.

The provincial minister said that Imran Khan is Tosha Khana’s biggest thief. The cars that Asif Ali Zardari took from Tosha Khana are still used by him, didn’t sell gifts like you, Imran Khan, the Money Priest, you sold Kaaba-like watches, people don’t like these rare things. They hold it close to the chest. He said they say my watch is my will – Oh brother, where did you find your watch? It was received by the Prime Minister of Pakistan and you sold it in the market.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said a new Shosha is left every day, dissolving the assemblies today. My personal opinion is that Parvez Elahi will not dissolve the assembly if he has any sense. He said how long the mother goat will be happy, one day she will go under the knife. Even if she doesn’t fall under the knife, she will definitely go to jail.

In response to a question, the Minister said that the Pakistan People’s Party is the creator of the 18th Amendment; we will protect the powers of the provinces.

